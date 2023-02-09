Sophia Hoffman
The Hopkins/Park senior captain opened the scoring on Senior Day with her team-leading 17th goal during the Royals 2-0 win over Two Rivers/St. Paul on Saturday.
Sophia Hoffman
The Hopkins/Park senior captain opened the scoring on Senior Day with her team-leading 17th goal during the Royals 2-0 win over Two Rivers/St. Paul on Saturday.
Avery Shaw
The Hopkins/Park junior added to her team scoring lead with a goal and assist during Saturday’s 2-0 shutout win over Two Rivers/St. Paul. She had 32 points (16 goals) in 25 games including 12 multi-point contests.
Evelyn Schmitz
The Park junior guard scored 18 points in a 50-49 win over Shakopee on Jan. 25 and 19 points in a 54-43 loss to Chanhassen on Jan. 27. She also had 13 points in a 66-54 loss at Orono on Feb. 2.
Jordan McMahon
The 6-foot-1 Park senior had a season-high 19 points in a 66-54 loss at Orono on Feb. 2 to boost her season average to 10 points per game.
Sunaja Agara
The Hopkins senior forward reached the 30-point threshold twice over the last three games for the top-ranked Royals basketball program. She had 30 points in a 81-45 win over Edina on Saturday after scoring a season-high 37 points in a 87-80 loss to Class AA top-ranked Providence Academy on Jan. 28. Agara averages 19.5 points per game through 19 games this season.
Kendall McGee
The BSM sophomore averaged 23.6 points during a three-game span over six days last week. She had 23 points in an 88-77 win over Waconia on Jan. 27, 26 points in a 76-60 win over Totino-Grace and 22 points in a 73-58 win at Orono on Jan. 30.
Antonio Speed
The Park senior had 17 points in a 92-44 loss at Park Center on Friday after being held to single-digits in four of the previous six games.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.