Josh Middleton
The Park freshman goaltender has a 3-0-1 record with a 2.85 goals against average and .909 save percentage making 120 saves including 53 stops in the season-opening 4-4 draw at Edina Jan. 14.
Lucas Hand
The Park senior forward leads the team with nine points including three assists in a 7-2 win over Chanhassen Jan. 19 and a goal in a 5-4 overtime win against Kennedy Jan. 23.
Maya Nnaji
The 6-foot-4 Hopkins junior is averaging more than 23 points in three wins for the Royals including 25 points in a 102-52 win over Wayzata on Jan. 19.
Raegan Alexander
The Park senior basketball player, bound for Minnesota State Moorhead, turned in a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double in a 56-51 win over Jefferson Jan. 19 for the first win of the girls basketball season.
Carmen Hoschka
The Hopkins/Park senior forward saved her first goal of the young season for 2:11 into overtime in a 2-1 win at New Prague Jan. 16. She followed that up by scoring her second goal, 23 seconds into the Jan. 23 home opener against Princeton. The Royals won the game 4-2 and outshot Princeton by a 61-7 margin.
Erin Brousseau
The Hopkins/Park senior forward is off to another strong offensive season on the ice with four goals and one assist for the 3-0 Royals.
