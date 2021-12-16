Basketball

Hopkins girls basketball will host the She Got Game Invite at Lindbergh Center Dec. 17-18. The Royals play Minnehaha Academy at 7:40 p.m. Dec. 17 before facing IMG Academy at noon, followed by Bishop McNamara at 5 p.m.

The Hopkins boys face Osseo in the Big 12 Classic at Totino-Grace at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 and return home to take on Tartan at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.

St. Louis Park will host boys and girls basketball doubleheader against Minnehaha Academy Tuesday, Dec. 21. The girls start at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Before then, the girls host Jefferson in the Metro West Conference opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 and the boys face Mound Westonka as part of another full slate of games played at Hiawatha Collegiate at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.  

Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls host Metro West newcomer New Prague at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.

BSM boys and girls will host a doubleheader on Dec. 21 against DeLaSalle with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:45 p.m.

Hockey

BSM boys will host Holy Family at the rec center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, while the girls host Proctor/Hermantown at 2:15 p.m., also at the rec center.

The Red Knight girls will host Eden Prairie at the rec center at 7:15 p.m.

