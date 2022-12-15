Nordic

St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s nordic ski teams will take part in a Metro West Conference Classic meet at Hyland Hills in Bloomington starting at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments