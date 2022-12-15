Nordic
St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s nordic ski teams will take part in a Metro West Conference Classic meet at Hyland Hills in Bloomington starting at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
The skiers will a;sp converge on Elm Creek for a varsity sprint meet at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In addition to SLP and BSM, Orono, Jefferson, Chaska-Chan and Richfield will compete.
Hopkins will compete in a Lake Conference skate meet at Hyland Hills at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Wrestling
Hopkins will host a girls tournament at Hopkins Lindbergh Center starting at 9 a.m. Satruday, Dec. 17.
The Royals will host Orono and Buffalo in a triangular meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
Basketball
BSM boys will face Andover in the Breakdown Big Stage Showdown at Osseo High School, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
BSM girls host Holy Angels in their highly-anticipated Section 6AAA finals rematch from March, which the Red Knights won. Holy Angels won the regular-season meeting in Richield last year. BSM comes into the game after facing Minnehaha Academy in a rescheduled game from the Pat Paterson Thanksgiving Tournament at Hamline University which is being played at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
SLP will host Holy Family in a boys’ game at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and travel to Minnehaha Academy for a game at 7 p.m. Dec. 20. The Park girls’ will play at Minnehaha before the boys’ tip-off at 5:30 p.m. in the first-half of the doubleheader. The Orioels will take on St. Paul Como Park at Minnehaha Academy with a 4:30 p.m. start on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Hopkins girls basketball will visit East Ridge for a 7 p.m. start on Saturday.
Hockey
Hopkins/Park girls hockey hosts Waseca at Minnetonka Ice Arena for Youth Night at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
BSM girls hockey host third-ranked Proctor/Hermantown at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 the rec center.
The Red Knight boys host Cretin-Derham Hall at the rec center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
The BSM boys and girls programs will face Blake at Blake Ice Arena for a Dec. 20 doubleheader starting with the girls at 3:30 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins hosts Southwest Christian/Richfield at the Hopkins Pavillion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 after hosting Waconia at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
Swim/Dive
Park hosts Hopkins at 6 p.m. at the SLP pool Dec. 15.
BSM will compete at the Jefferson Invite at Olson Middle School in Bloomington starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Knightettes
BSM’s dance team will compete in the Metro West Conference Championships at Waconia High School at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
