Junior Sophia Hoffman nets 2 goals, 2 assists in season opener win
Hopkins/Park opened the season with a comeback 5-2 win over Hutchinson on the outdoor ROC rink in St. Louis Park Nov. 13.
Royals junior Sophia Hoffman had quite the start to the season, playing a role in 4-of-5 goals and scoring twice.
Sophomore Claire Bolen released a wicked wrister from the corner of the ice with 5:36 to go in the opening period. She beat the Hutchinson goaltender inside the top corner of the near post.
The Tigers tied it up in the final minute of the period on a shot from the point which bounced through traffic before sneaking past senior goaltender Leah Bosch.
Hutch cleaned up a rebound out in front early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.
Hopkins/Park picked up a pair of goals late in the period, 44 seconds apart as captain Greta Betzer was in a perfect spot to redirect a one-timer at the edge of the goalcrease on a pass from Rowan Jansen to tie it up.
Hoffman scored in a similar spot as Avery Shaw set up the goal with a centering pass from the corner, to take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.
Shaw picked up her first goal of the season in a similar play from the previous two goals when Megan Stoldorf wheeled the puck through the defense, sending a centering pass to Shaw the corner, this time 2:31 into the final period to take a 4-2 lead. Hoffman was credited with the second assist.
Hoffman added an empty-net goal in the final second of the game to make it 5-2 with six-tenths of a second on the clock.
A fourth-year starting goalie for the Royals, Bosch made 31 saves to win the opener before turning away 18-of-21 shots in a 3-1 loss at Moose Lake Area Nov. 16.
Bolen broke up the shutout bid scoring 11:30 into the third period after Moose Lake scored twice in the second period making it 3-0.
Schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Home games played at Minnetonka Ice Arena or St. Louis Park Rec Center
Nov. 20 at Osseo/Park Center 3 p.m.
Nov. 23 at Bloomington Jefferson
Nov. 30 at Holy Angels
Dec. 2 vs. Hastings (Tonka)
Dec. 4 vs. Jefferson (Tonka) 3 p.m.
Dec. 7 vs. MPLS (SLP)
Dec. 9 at Minnehaha United
Dec. 14 vs. Waconia (Tonka)
Dec. 18 at Mahtomedi 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 21 vs. Prior Lake (Tonka)
Dec. 23 at Waseca
Dec. 28 at Blaine (Tournament) 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 29 vs. Anoka (Blaine Tournament) noon
Jan. 4 vs. North Wright County (Tonka)
Jan. 8 at Champlin Park/CR 3 p.m.
Jan. 15 vs. Armstrong/Cooper 3 p.m.
Jan. 17 at Anoka
Jan. 21 vs. Woodbury (SLP)
Jan. 25 at North St. Paul/Tartan
Jan. 27 at Princeton
Feb. 2 at Two Rivers/St. Paul
Feb. 5 vs. Buffalo (Tonka) 3 p.m.
