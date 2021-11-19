Junior Sophia Hoffman nets 2 goals, 2 assists in season opener win 

Hopkins/Park opened the season with a comeback 5-2 win over Hutchinson on the outdoor ROC rink in St. Louis Park Nov. 13.

Royals junior Sophia Hoffman had quite the start to the season, playing a role in 4-of-5 goals and scoring twice.

Sophia Hoffman
Hopkins/Park junior Sophia Hoffman had 2 goals, 2 assists in the season-opening 5-2 win over Hutchinson Nov. 13. 

Sophomore Claire Bolen released a wicked wrister from the corner of the ice with 5:36 to go in the opening period. She beat the Hutchinson goaltender inside the top corner of the near post.

The Tigers tied it up in the final minute of the period on a shot from the point which bounced through traffic before sneaking past senior goaltender Leah Bosch.

Hutch cleaned up a rebound out in front early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

Hopkins/Park picked up a pair of goals late in the period, 44 seconds apart as captain Greta Betzer was in a perfect spot to redirect a one-timer at the edge of the goalcrease on a pass from Rowan Jansen to tie it up.

Hoffman scored in a similar spot as Avery Shaw set up the goal with a centering pass from the corner, to take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

Shaw picked up her first goal of the season in a similar play from the previous two goals when Megan Stoldorf wheeled the puck through the defense, sending a centering pass to Shaw the corner, this time 2:31 into the final period to take a 4-2 lead. Hoffman was credited with the second assist.

Hoffman added an empty-net goal in the final second of the game to make it 5-2 with six-tenths of a second on the clock. 

A fourth-year starting goalie for the Royals, Bosch made 31 saves to win the opener before turning away 18-of-21 shots in a 3-1 loss at Moose Lake Area Nov. 16. 

Bolen broke up the shutout bid scoring 11:30 into the third period after Moose Lake scored twice in the second period making it 3-0.

 

Schedule

7 p.m. start unless noted

Home games played at Minnetonka Ice Arena or St. Louis Park Rec Center

Nov. 20 at Osseo/Park Center 3 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Bloomington Jefferson

Nov. 30 at Holy Angels

Dec. 2 vs. Hastings (Tonka) 

Dec. 4 vs. Jefferson (Tonka) 3 p.m.

Dec. 7 vs. MPLS (SLP) 

Dec. 9 at Minnehaha United 

Dec. 14 vs. Waconia (Tonka) 

Dec. 18 at Mahtomedi 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 vs. Prior Lake (Tonka)

Dec. 23 at Waseca 

Dec. 28 at Blaine (Tournament) 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Anoka (Blaine Tournament) noon

Jan. 4 vs. North Wright County (Tonka)

Jan. 8 at Champlin Park/CR 3 p.m.

Jan. 15 vs. Armstrong/Cooper 3 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Anoka 

Jan. 21 vs. Woodbury (SLP)

Jan. 25 at North St. Paul/Tartan 

Jan. 27 at Princeton

Feb. 2 at Two Rivers/St. Paul 

Feb. 5 vs. Buffalo (Tonka) 3 p.m.

