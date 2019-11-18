The ROC provided the backdrop for a 1-0 shutout win over Jefferson
After starting the season with three losses Hopkins/St. Louis Park took it outside for Saturday’s game at the ROC, St. Louis Park’s Recreation Outdoor Center.
The Royals emerged with the first win of the season thanks to a goal late in the second period from Yale-bound junior Erin Brousseau as the defense in front of sophomore goaltender Leah Bosch helped preserve the 23-save shutout.
Brousseau was the top scorer last season with 32 points (21 goals).
Ryan St. Martin enters his second season as the head coach at Hopkins/Park with a roster that has experienced a lot of turnover from last season.
“We’re trying to get everyone acclimated to their roles, so we will see how we fair,” he said after the Nov. 16 win. “I’d say we’ve had a good start so far, trying to find that team identity of being sound defensively and opportunistic offensively.”
Jefferson put 11 shots on goal through the first and second periods before forcing the issue to outshoot Hopkins/St. Louis Park by a 12-2 margin in the third period. The two teams combined to go 0-for-5 on the power play.
“[It] was the first time we hit on our plan to shut [Jefferson] down. [We] slowed the game down, work on our offensive opportunities and grind it out,” St. Martin said of Saturday’s game.
Opening weekend
The Royals opened the season with a weekend series in the Duluth area, starting with a 3-2 overtime loss to Duluth at the Essential Duluth Heritage Center Nov. 8 before Proctor/Hermantown handed Hopkins/St. Louis Park a 5-0 defeat Nov. 9.
Junior Charlotte Rich scored twice in the opening 5:30 of the season-opener at Duluth, including an even-strength goal just 70 seconds into the game, assisted by sophomore Megan Stoldorf. Senior Sarah McCallon, one of two seniors on the roster alongside forward Anna Nicholls, found Rich just 17 seconds into the Royals power play to make it a 2-0 lead.
Rich was third on the team in scoring last year with 17 points (nine goals) while Brousseau had a team-high 32 points (21 goals).
Duluth pulled even by the second intermission, including the tying goal with under two minutes to go.
Duluth’s Emma Fellman assisted on the first goal then ended the game with a goal coming 4:44 into overtime as the teams combined to test the goalies with 80 combined shots.
Bosch earned the start for Hopkins/Park making 38 saves.
Despite making 44 saves against Proctor/Hermantown the next day, Bosch wasn’t rewarded with a win for the effort but instead took a 5-0 defeat.
The Mirage outshot Hopkins/Park 18-2 in the first and second periods and held a 13-5 edge in the third. Already up 2-0 in the second, Proctor/Hermantown scored twice over 22 seconds in the final minute of the period.
Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at Orono included a third-period goal from Brousseau 14:04 into the third period to make it a one-goal lead. The Spartans added a power-play goal as a Hopkins/Park interference penalty expired to make it 3-1. With 50 seconds on the clock, Orono made it a 4-1 score as Iyla Ryskamp scored her second goal of the game.
Bosch started in goal for Hopkins/Park turning away 27 shots.
Look for Brousseau and Rich to continue to lead the offense by example while junior Abby Meyer anchors the defensive unit.
St. Martin has a lot of confidence in Bosch to stop as many shots as possible.
“I think she’s the best goalie in the Lake [conference],” he said. “She loves to get a lot of work. We might not like her to face that many shots as coaches but she loves it.”
Backing up Bosch is eighth-grader Eva Bentley, who just picked up the sport over the summer and has impressed the coaches as the amount of improvement she has made in a position that can be tricky to pick up.
With such a young team, St. Martin sees a few newcomers making an impact this season like freshman Sophia Hoffman on the first line with a pair of third-line wingers in sophomore Greta Betzer and eighth-grader Avery Shaw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.