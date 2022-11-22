The organization also showed off a brand new mural
After 40 years of serving Hopkins and its surrounding communities, Open Circle is taking some time to celebrate.
“Because we serve people with changing physical, cognitive and social abilities, I think we really help them achieve goals by providing that supervised, nurturing setting. When members come here, they develop new friendships and I think strengthen their ability to remain vital in the larger community. I think that’s the biggest thing,” said Center Director Terri Joski-Lang. “One of the things we tell people too is the members who come to us, a lot of them are just really socially isolated, whether they have cognitive issues or memory issues or physical limitations. A lot of folks, older adults, are maybe looking to go to that next level of care into assisted living or residential kind of living, and we really make it possible for them to stay home longer in their homes.”
Open Circle’s work operates twofold, she said, allowing them to provide respite for caregivers as well as providing their members with a community where they’re safe and can thrive.
Open Circle offers adult day services to its members, serving an average of 55 members each day with a total number of members nearing 100. Most members come in two-to-five days a week. There are three Open Circle locations, including one in Apple Valley and another in Heritage Park in Minneapolis.
Gail Skoghund worked at the Hopkins Open Circle location for seven years before transitioning to her current role as the regional director of adult day services. She started with Open Circle before adult day programs were licensed in Minnesota.
“I knew at that point when I started a long time ago, I knew I found my calling. I knew I found where I belonged because we got to help people live in their homes or whatever that may look like with spouses or adult children or an assisted living, and got to help them maintain their independence by receiving some supportive services that made life challenging for them,” she said. “We also got the opportunity to help their families navigate that journey if it’s dementia or Parkinson’s or just aging in a frail way.”
40 years
For Joski-Lang, who has been with Open Circle for a year, she said the center turning 40 shows the solid community they provide and the solid reputation they have.
“I just think 40 years really demonstrates that we were really one of the pioneers and we’ve had the ability to stay strong and to still be here,” she said. “I think it exemplifies everything people have done before I came here and that it sets up a strong path for the future.”
In the past 40 years, Skoghund said Open Circle has supported the members they serve by focusing on their strengths, passions and history as people to make their days purposeful.
“I say we were person-centered before person-centered was a buzzword,” she said.
Skoghund added that they help their members remain in their community and were cost-effective for both members who pay privately or rely on state assistance.
“We provide purpose. Our world as we age gets smaller and smaller, and we’ve all lived lives in community with our kids in school, going to college, going to school ourselves, working, going shopping, church. And so as the world gets smaller, it gets harder to manage. We become that community. We need peers, we need friends, we need to laugh, we need purpose, we need a reason to get up out of bed every morning rather than just staying in,” she said.
One part of the 40-year celebration is the addition of a new mural on the building’s entry walls. While the idea originated with Joski-Lang wanting to fill the blank exterior walls, it later became an indoor mural idea. Lead Program Coordinator Baylee Frisch designed the mural, incorporating feedback received from a member focus group.
The question they asked the focus group was to “(define) what Open Circle means to them and our community of members, family, staff, volunteers, interns and other community partners.”
The mural painted in the entryway features Scrabble tiles of the words members suggested, such as laughter and serenity, as well as a vine to represent a love of gardening, the Open Circle logo, a sun directly above the entryway, a variety icons such as a paw print from a visiting therapy dog and a community table.
“Part of Open Circle for all of us is that time we spend together at our tables sharing food, sharing drinks, sharing conversation,” Joski-Lang told the audience of members gathered for the 40th anniversary celebration.
Skoghund said the mural brought tears to her eyes. Frisch said it was nice to hear the reactions from members and their families as they walked in.
“One of the things we did keep that did exist before the mural was the sign that I think is also important. ‘We enter as strangers and we leave as friends,’ and we hope that you all feel that way when you come to Open Circles and that’s what we’re celebrating. Forty years of entering as strangers and leaving as friends,” Joski-Lang said to applause.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.