Information was shared at a Feb. 10 Lunch and Learn session.
Hopkins city officials shared updates involving housing, retail and the incoming light rail with its residents at a Feb. 10 Lunch and Learn session at the Hopkins Activity Center.
Kersten Elverum, the city’s director of planning and development, hosted the session on economic development. The sessions meet once a month and vary in topic.
Elverum shared that the number of housing units Hopkins approved significantly increased from year’s past. In 2021, 1063 units were approved compared to 0 in 2020 and 50 in 2019. The majority of them were approved on the Blake Road site, she said.
She also spoke about some of the other recent projects, including:
- The Burnes building on Mainstreet with new workforce housing.
- The Vista 44 - Beacon Interfaith housing collective with housing for homeless or near homeless families.
- Blake Road Station - Trilogy Real Estate Group and the redevelopment of the Blake Commerce Center with apartments and retail.
- 325 Blake Road’s housing units and retail space with a goal to begin construction this summer.
Elverum also highlighted new businesses in Hopkins which includes Mess Hall, an art experience and event space, that was added last year. She noted Bear Cave Brewing Co. and its novel self-pouring system are aiming to open this summer. She also encouraged residents to get out to some of the businesses in south Hopkins.
“I really encourage you to support businesses from all areas of the city even though we talk about Mainstreet a lot, we really have great businesses all over,” Elverum said.
She thinks Hopkins will continue to hold on to its unique place in the market.
Residents also asked about the former Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 property that closed in 2020 and wanted to know about new plans for that space. The Beard Group, Inc. who owns the property originally submitted a concept for apartments to replace the space early last year, which fell through.
The group entered into an agreement with a developer with a separate concept, but the developer asked for financial assistance from the city and parking spaces. The Hopkins City Council hasn’t made a decision regarding the concept yet.
“I don’t know where it’s going to go. I don’t know if this developer is going to back out and say they can’t get it together either. I don’t know if The Beard Group will continue to try to sell it,” Elverum said.
She said there’s been a grassroots effort to form a cinema supporting group that could come in with a possible proposal. She encouraged everyone to stay tuned for what will happen with the property.
Elverum also addressed the light rail delay that was recently announced by the Metropolitan Council, which has pushed the operation of the light rail out to 2027. The contractor was delayed but work continued to happen in the area, which has made everything in Hopkins look ready.
“We are almost ready for it to be opened at our downtown Hopkins station. Just about everything’s in place,” she said.
