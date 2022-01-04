Each year, Cassia nominates staff that go above and beyond
Augustana Chapel View in Hopkins received the “Continuous Improvement Award” from Cassia, in recognition of the senior living facility’s work while navigating the pandemic.
“That was very much a surprise, for Paula and I, for all of us here at Chapel View. It’s what we do every day. It’s what we strive for every day,” said Patti Leeman, Chapel Views director of nursing for more than 14 years.
Once the pandemic hit Chapel View, Administrator Paula Sparling said it was a matter of the facility’s team pulling together, as well as receiving constant, up-to-date guidance from Cassia and the Minnesota Department of Health.
“It was a very dark hour. We knew it was perhaps inevitable that COVID would make its way through our doors,” Leeman said.
The key to navigating the pandemic was communication, she said. They also received frequent, up-to-date guidance from Cassia and the Minnesota Department of Health for how to handle the pandemic.
“We had to keep everybody totally up to date on the new information that was available to us, both from the clinical perspective of the care and services that we provided, as well as from the communications with family, just to keep the spirit side of things going as well,” Leeman said.
Once Chapel View received the news that a resident was positive for the virus, the entire staff just turned it up a notch, she said.
According to Paul Libbon, the regional director of operations, the nursing home developed a COVID-19 support unit during the pandemic to serve the Hopkins community and other sites, which saw 138 people.
In the beginning, Chapel View had a conversation with staff about who would volunteer in the unit. Leeman said they had more than enough staff willing to work in the unit, which was amazing.
“Along with the staff, our residents and our families were absolutely amazing through this process as well. We had nothing but support from our families, as we had to close our doors to visits for that period of time, and that was hard for everyone,” Leeman said. “Our families, through different methods, sent their support to us. Residents, it was so hard for them to be separated from their loved ones, but really they understood and we just all worked together to keep morale and spirits up.”
The community has also been supportive, including times where meals and treats were donated to staff, Sparling said. Certain people sponsored an entire meal for the staff in collaboration with Pub 819 in Hopkins and brought in boxed lunches for everyone.
“It was very heartwarming. It helped a lot,” she said.
As for COVID-19 prevention strategies, Leeman said 98% of employees are vaccinated and 96% of residents are vaccinated. They even offer boosters to anyone coming for rehabilitation.
“We can’t let our guard down in any area,” she said.
The “Continuous Improvement Award” from Cassia honors a specific team for embracing a workplace philosophy of problem-solving, teamwork and leadership, resulting in ongoing improvement.
Cassia, which formed in 2018 when Augustana Care and Elim Care joined together, provides independent and assisted living communities, memory care, skilled nursing care centers, short-term rehabilitation centers, adult day programs and a variety of community-based services for older adults across five states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.