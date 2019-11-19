Minnetonka resident Ronda Oliver was inspired to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. She continues her mission of helping people start over in the aftermath of a crisis through the Hopkins-based nonprofit Reach and Restore.
Oliver, who was a stay-at-home mom at the time, remembers watching the news coverage and hearing countless stories of families displaced by the hurricane.
“I just kept seeing the stories and my heart would break the more I saw them,” Oliver said.
She also realized people were in need of basic items because they had lost many of their belongings to flooding.
Thinking about the number of items she had around her home that could be more useful to others, “I felt like God was kind of telling me to do something about it,” Oliver said, who reached out to begin a ministry at her church to collect household items and basic essentials.
Her next step was connecting those items with those in need and learned about a St. Paul resource center that was working with hurricane refugees to find housing and other services.
The resource center connected her with a hurricane survivor who was started over at a new apartment. Together they began compiling a list of items.
Oliver and her church eventually helped five other families impacted by Hurricane Katrina.
Her grassroots effort grew and they began helping families around the Minnetonka area, including a family who opened their home to extended family members after a crisis and needed additional mattresses.
In 2008, Reach and Restore became an official nonprofit.
Now, the Hopkins-based nonprofit takes referrals from community service organizations like Resource West, PROP and the ICA Food Shelf, as well as crisis shelters like the Sojourner Project in Hopkins.
Those in need can then come in and select from an assortment of clothing items for the entire family and can request other household items such as appliances, furniture, mattresses, kitchen utensils and towels.
Also, when people are struggling, birthdays can be an expense, which is why Reach and Restore offers a birthday closet where parents can select from an assortment of new or gently used toys and games.
The organization also provides a celebration box with a cake mix, candles and gift wrapping.
While each circumstance varies, Oliver continues to see the number of users growing each year.
Since January, Reach and Restore has helped more than 5,000 adults and children. Volunteers have also contributed more than 7,500 hours of service.
Danielle Monsrud, a Hennepin County parent support outreach social worker, was recently shopping for a family that was staying at a shelter. She likes shopping at Reach and Restore because of its vast selection and more consistent hours during the week. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“They are awesome here,” Monsrud said, of the Reach and Restore volunteers. “They go above and beyond to help the community.”
The name, Reach and Restore and its logo, came from a vision Oliver had early on as she thought about the hurricane victims and how so many homes were destroyed by flooding.
It made her think about how everyone struggles in some way in the waters of life and how she could serve as a life preserver for others by reaching out and restoring hope in people.
“For me, it gives me purpose to bring hope to people and let them know they are loved no matter what,” Oliver said. “Just like God accepts us where we are at ... we’re just demonstrating that love to our community and giving it away, and helping others give.”
Reach and Restore also offers haircuts and support groups when possible and prayer if desired, Oliver said as she strives to provide a space of peace and rest for those in difficult times.
The organization accepts donations, however, those donating are asked to call ahead since space is limited.
Current needs include girls fall and winter clothing (sizes 7-16), winter gear and mens and womens pajamas. XL size winter coats and tops are also in high demand through the season.
Call 952-933-1393 or find the organization online at reachandrestore.org.
