A new mayor and two new members will join the Hopkins City Council in January after a majority of residents voted Patrick Hanlon as their new mayor, along with Gerard Balan and Heidi Garrido as new Hopkins City Council members.
Hanlon received 58.7 % of the votes, unseating current mayor Jason Gadd, who had 19% of votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Mayoral contender Sam Stiele had 21.8% votes.
“I am so grateful to all the people of Hopkins who helped support this campaign from knocking on doors, donating what they could, and using their votes as their voice,” Hanlon said, following his mayoral win. “We have a lot of changes coming to Hopkins and I am ready to start working with community members, council and staff to start facing the challenges we have in front of us as a city from development to equity and tax burdens to public safety.”
Hanlon also spoke about his opponents in a positive light.
“Sam Stiele and Jason Gadd are still a part of our future as a city,” he said. “They are pillars of our community and I am looking forward to working with them as well to make Hopkins as strong as we can be. This is all of our city.”
Of the four candidates seeking the two, four-year terms on the council, Balan had 32.56 % of votes and Garrido had 26.5% of votes, while Ben Goodlund had 20.74% of votes and incumbent Kristi Halverson had 19.56% of votes.
In a statement, Balan said “I am incredibly grateful Hopkins residents have entrusted me with the responsibility to represent their interests as a member of the city council,” he said. “In this election, residents voiced their desires. They desire a greater variety of housing stock to meet the needs of all residents, property tax relief for businesses and homeowners, and promotion of Hopkins as a destination supporting our local businesses. Their votes speak for increased outreach to minority populations from city leadership and informed decision-making inclusive of diverse voices.”
Working with the mayor, council and city staff, “I look forward to making thoughtful, balanced, innovative, and community-driven decisions for our residents,” he said. “We are on the precipice of positive change, and I am excited to steer Hopkins into the future.”
During her campaign, Garrido set out to “really know the community by making genuine connections and creating relationships” with a desire to meet people, by listening and learning,” she said in a statement. “Winning this election means I can build on that foundation and continue to listen and learn. As a woman of color, winning this election means I can better represent other residents of color in Hopkins and listen and learn from their experiences in order to be an effective councilperson. I look forward to continuing to be very engaged and active and visible to the residents here, so that I can do the best possible work for Hopkins.”
This race also had increased voter participation with 23.5% voter turnout, compared to 14% in the last council election in 2019.
The three newly elected will officially take office in January.
