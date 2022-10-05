Its last service was held on Sept. 25.

Following history in Hopkins dating back to 1888, Hopkins Mizpah United Church of Christ has shut its doors as of Sept. 25.

Photos taken from Mizpah United Church of Christ’s last service on Sept. 25.
