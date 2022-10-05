Its last service was held on Sept. 25.
Following history in Hopkins dating back to 1888, Hopkins Mizpah United Church of Christ has shut its doors as of Sept. 25.
The congregation gathered one last time for a final service presided by its Interim Designated Legacy Minister Pastor Nancy Swanson. She has been with the church for the past year and has served many churches in a similar capacity, operating as a pastor for 29 years.
“I’ve met a group who love their church, who love helping other people in need and do it, and who enjoy their connections to one another. They love being together and they can extend that, they’ve extended some of that to me and it’s their legacy. It’s at that level of who they are. It’s real genuine,” she said about her time with Mizpah.
The end of Mizpah in Hopkins comes after the congregation voted this past May to dissolve and sell the church building located at 412 5th Avenue North. The church has since signed a purchasing agreement with its neighbor, Chapel View.
“It’s a case of declining membership like what’s affecting lots of churches all around the country. Lots of reasons for that I’m sure, but that’s what’s affecting us,” said Moderator and President of Mizpah’s eight-person council Mark Ruhland, who has been with the church for about 10 years.
Back in the 1970s and 1980s the church had close to 1,200 members. Now, Ruhland shared, membership totals to less than 100, which isn’t enough to support the church budget.
“The original building... was on 8th and (Mainstreet), and then our current building was built in 1953, and they were growing so fast that they actually added onto the building twice over the years to add more space... But since that time, during the 90s and 2000s, I think there’s been sort of a steady decline of membership,” He said. “Lots of reasons. I think the younger generations are not as church-oriented as their parents might have been and I think people have to go where their jobs are and so I think a lot of them had to relocate.”
According to him, the former council created a task force to study the question of dissolving and tried to come up with any type of solution to avoid it. Ultimately, they came to the conclusion it was time to close and sell.
“It’s a shame. It’s too bad. It’s a nice place. We’ve enjoyed being members over here... Most of the members have been there for three years or more, so it’s really affecting them hard,” Ruhland said.
According to council member Bink Semmer, Mizpah’s old record books mark its start in September 1888 by a prayer group. The group continued to grow and committed to writing its church constitution, some of which has remained unchanged. Its first minister, Reverend C. E. Blodgett of Toledo, Ohio, was pledged $250 each year.
She said the church overcame many struggles over the years, including unstable membership, minister turnovers and financial woes during both the Great Depression and World War II.
Two members with a significant history at Mizpah include David Williams, who has been a lifelong member and his wife Linda Williams, who joined in 1987 after moving with him to Minnesota. David Williams’ mother, Genie Williams, was a Christian education director at the church for many years. She was instrumental in creating many programs that addressed the needs of the community, including ICA Food Shelf, according to Semmer.
“It’s been a really nice place to go. I was raised in a different faith so when I left that church I really didn’t have a place to go and they welcomed me with open arms when I got there, and it was just a very nice place,” Linda Williams said. “To not be told what to believe, but more to, you can find your own way and your own truth, like worship personally how you want to.”
She spoke a bit on the church’s legacy in Hopkins, some of which included its involvement in getting ICA Food Shelf started, St. David’s preschool, having members on the boards of ResourceWest and helping with a local teen clinic in Hopkins. Mizpah contributed both with volunteers and financial assistance, she said.
“They’ve touched everything in Hopkins, it seems like. There’s always some Mizpah people involved,” Linda Williams said.
It’s a legacy that Ruhland echoed, adding that Mizpah members have always cared for each other and have tried to support surrounding communities.
“They’ve tried to be involved in these outreach and charitable efforts, so I think they’ve always had a strong Christian conscience toward the locals just to try to be of service in whatever way they can,” he said.
For Swanson, while her time with Hopkins Mizpah may have been short, she believes the legacy of its members revolves around being strong people of faith who are not only leaders in their church but also in larger church settings.
“Their legacy is being very generous and supportive of missions and outreach to others and other organizations who serve people in need, and that generosity is not just money but also in their serving efforts,” she said.
Others presiding during the worship service included members from the Minnesota Conference of the United Church of Christ; Reverend Shari Prestemon, conference minister; and Reverend Cindy Mueller, steward for search and call and congregational legacy planning.
