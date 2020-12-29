A Hopkins man is facing a felony charge for alleged involvement with shots fired into a car in St. Louis Park.
Ahmed Sahal Bille Mohamed, 21, has been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in the case, which a police incident report lists as occurring on the 6400 block of Oxford Street. The charge relates to acting alone or intentionally aiding another person to commit assault with a firearm. Mohamed has been released from custody, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster.
A court document provides the following account:
St. Louis Park police responded to a report of a shooting Dec. 14 at a parking lot on Oxford Street. A woman told offers she had been sitting in her car when she saw an unidentified male shoot at a man as the man drove away from the parking lot.
The man described as the victim returned to speak to police. Officers observed two bullet holes in his car and found one of the bullets within the car. They found three empty shell casings in the parking lot.
The man said he knew the shooter and Mohamed. He said he had met three males, including Mohamed, in the parking lot. One of the individuals had been upset that the purported victim had sold him a vape pen that he claimed had been faulty.
Mohamed and the unidentified man the witness described as the shooter allegedly drew firearms and threatened the seller of the vape pen. The seller then entered his car to leave, after which Mohamed and the person the witness described as the shooter allegedly tapped on his window with their firearms. The seller said he heard three loud bangs as he fled the area.
