The covered area includes 32 buildings between 8th and 11th Avenues.
Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon announced at a special gathering at the Clock Tower Plaza on April 12 that the city’s Mainstreet has joined the National Register of Historic Places.
The area of Mainstreet covered is between 8th and 11th Avenues, which includes 32 buildings. The city unveiled a new banner to commemorate the announcement, which says, “Hopkins Historic Mainstreet, National Register of Historic Places.”
Last fall, the Hopkins Historical Society and the Minnesota Department of Transportation submitted an application to the United States Department of Interior for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Mainstreet was officially listed on the register as of Jan. 19.
“The city of Hopkins is about its people, as all of you here are part of our community, the people of Hopkins. This historic district embodies the many lives and the memories of the people that have gone before us. This designation is more than honoring buildings, it’s honoring the people and their stories in Hopkins,” Hanlon said.
He said Hopkins’ buildings were the markers of the city’s history and the residents’ time together. Being listed on the register will give Hopkins building owners economic incentives to rehabilitate and maintain their structures.
“This type of investment will preserve our history and the character of Mainstreet while promoting Hopkins as a destination for future generations. We are branching out and we are growing by leaps and bounds in Hopkins, and as we branch out, this commercial corridor is the roots of our city,” Hanlon said.
The event had three additional speakers alongside Hanlon, including U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and Hopkins Historical Society President Mary Romportl. Hopkins Westwind Concert Band also shared music leading up to the announcement.
“This national designation is an award that recognizes the past, present and the future. It highlights Hopkins’ history while also honoring the current Mainstreet businesses and their role in shaping the future of our town center by making funds available to help keep Mainstreet viable,” Romportl said. She also shared history about Hopkins and its people.
Omar touched on her favorite parts about Hopkins and noted her district will no longer represent Hopkins due to redistricting. She welcomed residents to reach out to her in the future as she will always be there for them.
“I know that this historic designation means economic opportunities for Hopkins. I know that this historic designation means so many people will discover the beauty of Hopkins. And I know that this historic designation will mean that so many people will have so many beautiful stories to share about Hopkins,” she said.
Phillips, the city’s new representative beginning next year if he wins re-election, spoke about his early experiences in Hopkins with his mother and the importance of old buildings.
“Let’s preserve the old. Let’s not forget it, because when we do that’s when we get in trouble. We’ve got an extraordinary history in this country, filled with conflict and division, great success stories, great tragedies. A lot of that we have to fix, but (we have) a lot to be grateful for and a lot to be hopeful and optimistic about,” he said.
Reaction from the City Council
Councilmember Heidi Garrido said, “I think this is fantastic. I think it was definitely worth the hype of keeping a secret... Just adding that little bit of value, the historic designation, it really will make Hopkins stand out. Like we’re aiming to be more of a destination, a tourist destination coming up in the next few years with light rail and what have you, and I think this historic designation will really add to that. I’m very excited.”
“As a business owner on Mainstreet and as a councilmember, I’m very excited that Hopkins has a designated commercial historic district. This can help a lot of the business owners and building owners on Mainstreet grow, expand and update their buildings,” Councilmember Alan Beck said.
Councilmember Brian Hunke said, “I’m super excited for the amount of people that showed up, especially because it’s at noon on a Tuesday. And I think that this announcement is great for the city of Hopkins. I think it’s going to put us on the map even more and I think that what’s special about it is that it includes a historic street, the whole street, rather than just one building. So I think Hopkins is special in that way in that we have such deep, rich history here and that we can still celebrate that.”
“Having the Hopkins Commercial Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places is a monumental achievement. It will open doors to tax credits for preservation and bring greater recognition and visibility to our great city. It is a culmination of diligent work from dedicated city staff, particularly Kersten Elverum. From now when we ‘Think Hopkins,’ we can add historic to the accolades,” Councilmember Gerard Balan said in a statement.
The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of historic properties recognized by the federal government as worthy of preservation for their significance in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering or culture. More than 97,000 properties across the country, including nearly 1,800 in Minnesota, have been listened in the National Register since the program began in the 1960s.
