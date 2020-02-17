Since 2017, Hopkins has been working to make Artspace Hopkins a reality. The affordable housing development would coincide with former council visions of the city becoming an arts community.
During a city council work session Feb. 11, staff members from Artspace and Juxtaposition Arts, a Minneapolis-based art and design center, presented information about the project, along with feedback generated from recent community engagement sessions.
Approximately 200 community members participated in the engagement process that began in November and included open houses, pop-ups at various city events, such as the winters farmers market, as well as information targeted at the surrounding neighborhood.
“We talked about really wanting to further the engagement that we have with the city and I think that’s really what we’ve worked hard at here,” Mayor Jason Gadd said of the community engagement process.
Gadd said there was a lot of information for him and the council to consider and that this is still very early in the process.
The session was also the first time the council reviewed a concept sketch plan for the 0.65-acre on Lot 800, located on First Street and 10th Avenue, that shows a four-story, 40-unit apartment building with underground resident parking.
The community engagement process has generated excitement about what the project could do for Hopkins, and concerns from neighbors and business owners on the impact the development would have on them.
The building height, the density of the site and parking and traffic are concerns.
Some residents also questioned the need for more affordable housing in the city.
Kersten Elverum, city director of economic development and planning, explained that the concept sketch plan is an opportunity for the developer to gather input from the community, council and planning commission. The input can help the developer refine the plan before submitting a formal application.
Heidi Zimmer, vice president of Artspace, provided some background on the Minneapolis-based nonprofit that uses develops affordable places where artists can live and work, with more than 50 developments throughout the country, the majority of which are affordable to households earning at 60% of the area median income.
While Artspace is open to anyone who qualifies under federal affordable housing guidelines, Zimmer explained that preference is given to applicants who participate in and are committed to the arts – a broad term that encompasses a wide variety of creative pursuits. Applicants come from a wide range of industries and applicants need not derive their income from their art.
“I realize it’s hard for some people to believe that more affordable housing is needed in Hopkins, but the need is greater than ever,” Elverum said, adding that the majority of affordable housing is naturally occurring, which isn’t restricted in rents and is affordable due to when it was built or its amenities.
“But market pressure is causing that to slowly slip away and that seems to be a trend that we feel will continue,” she said.
Elverum also referenced a growing gap between wages and housing costs.
“And more and more people are being priced out of Hopkins,” she said.
One artist spoke passionately about the potential of this project and what it could do for artists like her.
“I’m so excited for this project,” said Rebecca Ulasich, who currently lives in Minnetonka with her husband’s parents. “Let’s dream for a minute. There is a parking lot in this place. There could be an amazing, beautiful facility with green spaces for all of us.”
Others questioned whether this was the right site for this project, including Mindy Woods and Patrick Hanlon, who live in the adjacent neighborhood. They shared concerns about on-street parking and the size of the building on the lot.
Other sites that were options, such as the Katherine Curren site, which is owned by the school district and is currently being used by the Ubah Medical Acacemy, aren’t available, or they are not feasible for the proposed development, according to Elverum.
This city-owned lot was chosen because it is identified as an “under-utilized” parking lot, with 85 spaces and average daily use of 17 parking stalls, Elverum noted.
The property was also chosen for its proximity to downtown, the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail, arts district and is within a half-mile of the light rail.
“So, this would support transit ridership, meet Met Council goals around density requirements, and this makes the project eligible for some additional transit-oriented development grants,” Elverum said.
Currently, the property has an estimated value of $800,000 and has not been assessed by Hennepin County.
Because the lot is owned by the city, it’s not currently generating tax revenue. This project, however, is estimated to generate $68,000 in annual taxes according to preliminary calculations.
The property is zoned for multi-family (R-4). Elverum explained that the zoning is outdated, particularly regarding parking ratios, (requiring two parking spaces per unit), “which is really more than the market is demanding right now,” Elverum said.
City staff members have recommended the developer pursue a mixed-use zoning classification, but allow for flexibility “so that we can really design something that works with the site and accounts for its unique characteristics,” such as more set-back on the residential side and lower density.
A parking and traffic study also needs to be completed before any land use approvals A pre-development agreement with the city and developer is also contingent upon the study.
The Hopkins Planning Commission will review the concept plan at its next meeting, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. The plan will come before the council at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. At that time, the council can decide whether to enter into a development agreement with Artspace.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.