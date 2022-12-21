Awards were given at a Dec. 6 meeting
A new round of Hopkins residents and business owners were recognized by the Hopkins City Council for its annual Community Image awards.
The annual awards call out certain properties and their owners for their contribution toward a positive community image with improvements such as landscaping, accessibility improvements, lighting, signs, or exterior improvements.
Director of Planning and Economic Development Kersten Elverum introduced each of the three categories, which include commercial/industrial/office, multi-family residential and single-family residential.
“This is one of the best nights of the year, in my opinion,” she said.
For the first category, Bear Cave Brewing at 1201 Mainstreet was recognized. The brewery opened this past May and was in the works for several years before its opening.
“The nomination for this property came from actually two separate people. It was nominated for the amazing transformation of the former Firestone building on Mainstreet into a new brewery with two outdoor seating areas and event space, creating a welcoming place for the community and beyond to enjoy,” Elverum said.
She said the judges were not only impressed by the creative transformation but also the historical Hopkins elements inside the building.
“I would add that this is just a small token of our appreciation for a significant investment in our community and it has been a real honor to have watched this take on a new life and really give back to the community in the way it has,” she said.
Owner and founder Jillian Link accepted the award. “I am so thankful. This is so incredibly exciting. You all know my journey and (what) the past couple of years have meant to me,” she said, also thanking the Hopkins City Council, city staff, the previous owners of the building and many others. Link said everyone was very supportive in the community, specifically calling out the building’s neighbors.
For the single-family residential category, the owners of 226 7th Avenue North, the Mussman family, were recognized.
“The nomination said that this historic home built in 1917 fell into disrepair over the past 20 years. It had overgrown bushes that covered half the sidewalk and diseased trees concealing the property. The new owners have made major upgrades to this house while staying true to its charm. They trimmed down the overgrown bushes, added more greenery and garden beds as well as a fresh coat of paint and new gutters. Their efforts to restore and preserve the property should not go unnoticed,” Elverum said, adding the judges agreed and appreciated the “thoughtful restoration of the historic home.”
For the multi-family residential category, The Burnes Building at 604 Mainstreet was recognized.
“The property was nominated for the mural of Hopkins’ first doctor, Catherine Burnes. The judges appreciated the tribute and hoped that Dr. Burnes’ story is known and inspiring to the women and girls of Hopkins for a long time,” Elverum said. “I would add that while it was nominated for the mural specifically, the architecture of the building, the materials that were used, all of a quality and nature that this building will be an asset on Mainstreet for decades and decades to come.”
The public provides nominations throughout the spring and summer, and a review committee determines which nominated properties receive the awards. Each property that receives at least four of five review committee votes can be awarded. While there is no limit to the number of properties that can be awarded, winners from the last 10 years are not considered.
This year’s review committee included business representative Danny McDonald from State Farm, residents Rosetta Muhammad and Jodie Arfmann, and city staff members Garrett Grniet and Muse Mohamed.
For more information, visit hopkinsmn.com/292/Community-Image-Award.
