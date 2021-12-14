The library opened its doors again Dec. 6
Hopkins Library has officially reopened after closing at the end of September this year.
Doors opened again on Dec. 6, welcoming library goers who were encouraged to go to other Hennepin County libraries until the renovations were complete.
The library has a newly resurfaced parking lot with improved accessibility, a new roof, and an updated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. While the changes are subtle, they were necessary, said Aaron Lundholm, the on-site manager for the Hopkins Library.
“It’s definitely important for the community to have a healthy, well-functioning building. I think that having a new roof is going to keep this building running strong for years to come for the community here,” he said.
While the library was closed, staff were temporarily reassigned to other nearby libraries. Lundholm was sent to the Eden Prairie Library, but said he was eager to get back to Hopkins for both the building and the community.
“We’ve been seeing some of our regulars returning this week and of course they’re glad to be back here at their local Hopkins library,” he said.
The last time the Hopkins Library had any renovations was in 2015, when the interior of the building was refreshed and in 2010, when the library worked with The Children’s Museum to enhance the children’s area with some interactive play elements.
The building has been the Hopkins Library location since 1968 and later joined the Hennepin County Library system in 1973.
“We’re excited to be back here and glad to be welcoming the community back, our patrons back to Hopkins Library. If we haven’t seen you this week, we look forward to seeing you soon,” Lundholm said.
