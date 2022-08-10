The development includes a 4-story, 150-unit mixed use building.
Hopkins City Council held a site plan review for the incoming development at the former Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 theater site on Mainstreet.
The development proposal currently includes a 4-story, 150-unit mixed use building with 5,300 square feet of commercial space, according to a city memo. The development has previously been discussed by the council and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
At the review, applicant Brian Bochman from Enclave Companies requested the council rezone the site from a B-2 central business district to a B-2 central business district with a planned unit development, approve a conditional use permit with various planned unit development deviations and provide site plan approvals for the development. The council unanimously approved all of those requests.
The Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and since then there have been ongoing discussions about what to do with the site. Redevelopment into a mixed-use, retail and apartment development was first brought up by The Beard Group and later Enclave Companies. Enclave Companies held a required neighborhood meeting about the development at Bear Cave Brewing July 20 and a public hearing was held at a July 26 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation to approve the conditional use permit and site plan request were both approved on 6-1 votes with Commissioner Ben Goodlund opposed, according to a city memo. However, the commission recommended council approve the rezoning subject to an added stipulation that Enclave Companies explore additional sustainability features or certification and some residential affordability as a part of the planned unit development request.
According to City Planner Ryan Krzos’ presentation, Enclave Companies is addressing the commission’s requests through 15% of affordable units at 60% area median income, which would cost them around $2.4 million, and rooftop solar power which would cost $430,00, with a request of $40,000 to be paid by the City of Hopkins.
Staff recommended the council approve all three requests.
Bochman also shared what Enclave took away from the commission meeting, including the community’s disappointment and sadness over the theater not being able to stay in Hopkins.
“One of the things we wanted to do is we did reach out to the (Hopkins Center for the Arts) next door and started working with them on coming up with some plans to try to continue to provide downtown movie experiences but we would do it within the performing arts center,” he said.
Mayor Patrick Hanlon said the meeting was not originally open for public comment regarding the development, but would open up for public comment due to it being an important item for the city and its residents.
Public comments
There were Hopkins residents both for and against the mixed use development.
Opponents raised concerns including needing more transparent dialogue between the council and the community, disliking the location of the development, feeling Mainstreet should be more art-focused, concerns about how it would impact Mainstreet, parking concerns, needing more options for families in the commercial building space, not liking the applicant’s disregard for zoning, wondering how the Citigables apartment building and nearby area would be affected as well as cost concerns. A few residents also mentioned that while the building is attractive, it isn’t right for Mainstreet.
Matthew Miller, a representative from Hopkins Community Cinema, a group interested in reviving local movies downtown, spoke about a survey of 109 people in the group wanting low-cost, family-oriented movie opportunities and where they’ve shown movies locally since. He said having that engagement did not mean having to keep the former theater building but having a strong partner working with the group moving forward.
Of the residents who supported the development, some of the comments included increasing property taxes brought into the city, increasing customers for downtown businesses, increasing density to meet future growth and thinking it was a good development opportunity for Hopkins.
Bochman responded to the questions and concerns raised during after the public comment period.
He mentioned making the roadway near Citigables wide enough for emergency vehicles and maintaining the areas, reusing the Hopkins theater sign in some way, a mention of coworking space in the development, reminding residents that there are already apartments on Mainstreet that are similar to the current proposed development and a goal for the mixed-use development to bring something unique to the community it’s in.
Councilmember Gerard Balan spoke about how he had changed his mind on the development from originally opposing it due to how Hopkins local businesses struggled during the pandemic and how this was an opportunity for the businesses to have a building full of new customers.
“If I were to live in that building, would I be walking to Kiddywampus? Would I be going to the restaurants downtown? Would I be going to the grocery store and supporting those businesses? I think those answers are yes,” Balan said, adding that the affordability piece was important to him.
He felt it was still possible to have market rate apartments with an affordability goal and they did not need to choose between one or the other.
Councilmember Alan Beck said he felt the development was a good fit for Hopkins and voiced concerns about the length of time the space would be empty regardless of whether the project moved forward.
Mayor Patrick Hanlon said that while the council had thought about how to keep the theater for a long time, he felt the theater did not bring a lot of business to the city before and that this development would. He also wanted to hear more affordability and sustainability options from Enclave Companies.
Councilmember Heidi Garrido hoped the development would give more entertainment options for Hopkins and not just more office space.
Balan said he would not support more than a $1.25 million ask.
Councilmember Brian Hunke supported the project and saw many improvements throughout the iterations of development proposals for the space. He agreed with Hanlon regarding wanting more affordability and sustainability options.
The next public hearing about the development will be held Aug. 16 regarding financial assistance and the Planned Urban Development agreement for the project.
