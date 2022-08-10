The development includes a 4-story, 150-unit mixed use building.

Hopkins City Council held a site plan review for the incoming development at the former Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 theater site on Mainstreet.

Theater site
The former Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 site on Mainstreet.
Rendering

A rendering of the proposed mixed-use development for the former Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 theater site.
Brian Bochman

Applicant Brian Bochman from Enclave Companies speaking via Zoom.

