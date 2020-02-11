After the Taste of Hopkins, community leaders gave the state of the city address Jan. 30 at the Hopkins Performing Arts Center. This year’s theme for the address was Mr. Rodgers’ Neighborhood. Hopkins City Manager Mike Mornson played Mr. Rodgers for the event.
“We appreciate you being a wonderful part of our neighborhood,” Mornson said.
The first item presented was the recognition of the city’s 8th Avenue’s Artery. The National American Planning Association named the Artery a great street as a part of the 2019 Great Places in America. It was recognized for the community space and being a pedestrian- and bike-friendly place.
“It now serves as a gateway to downtown Hopkins and features a popular cycling track to safely connect the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail and the Cedar Lake Regional Trail,” said Councilmember Kristi Halverson. “The American Planning Association recognized the significant partnership that made the Artery possible. The Artery was also named one of the three great streets in America.”
Halverson also gave an update on Hopkins City Hall renovation, which was completed in 2019 and cost $4.8 million.
“The project included renovations to the lobby, council chambers, conference rooms and staff areas, replacement of windows and the roof, the addition of a small vestibule and landscaping,” Halverson said.
“The renovations will allow the city to officially utilize the space to serve residents of Hopkins along with numerous other benefits, such as energy efficiency and improve security,” Mornson said.
Mornson and Councilmember Brian Hunke recognized Fire Chief Dale Specken for being the 2019 Fire Officer of the Year for cities with a population of more than 10,000 people by the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association. Specken also received the same award in 2010 and is the first to receive the award twice.
“I’ve been meaning to tell him congratulations for being named the 2019 Fire Officer of the year by the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association,” Hunke said. “I can’t believe he is the first-ever chief who received this award twice.”
Also included was an update on the Southwest Light Rail, which began major construction in 2019. All of the stations in Hopkins are currently under construction.
“Construction will continue through 2022 followed by error testing the systems,” said Kersten Elverum, the city’s director of economic development and planning. “The Green Line Extension is expected to begin passenger services in 2023.”
Attendees were also informed about the pavement management program. The program monitors the condition of roads in the city. Every four years, the streets are evaluated and are labeled based on condition.
“The pavement condition index helps us determine what maintenance actions are necessary and when to make an investment in the street,” City Engineer Nate Stanley said in a video presentation.
“In the last 10 years the city has reconstructed 17 miles of streets and in the next few years will be reconstructed another eight miles of the streets,” Mornson said.
The presentation concluded with “It’s a Beautiful Day in This Neighborhood.” Mornson, city council members and Mayor Jason Gadd led the audience in song.
Gadd closed the night out with remarks on the city and its residents.
“What I really want to get down to, is what is the state of our city?” Gadd said. “It’s really all about the neighbors. What makes Hopkins, are the people, and that’s truly what it is to me. To get a really good feel of the state of the city, the best thing that I like to do is just walk around the city.”
