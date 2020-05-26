Hopkins High School graduate on how she learned to prioritize

Faith Agboola considers herself a leader of many things in life. She is a senior about to graduate from Hopkins High School. During her time in high school she devoted herself to many things. She founded the first black student union, played rugby and was in the student council, all while being an avid student. Agboola realized she was spreading herself thin.
High school is a time to find yourself, Agboola said. Being involved in so much and trying to meet everyone’s expectations as a leader wasn’t easy. Prioritizing what she thought was important was difficult, she said. She noticed she had a hard time saying “no” to things.
It came to fruition during her senior year. There was a mentorship opportunity, junior unity day for seniors to help Hopkins juniors. On the same day, Agboola was also working with the black student union on its first showcase for Black History Month. That morning she had to go straight from interviewing Alan Page for the student union to the mentorship event. It took up almost her entire day.
After that day, she knew she needed to prioritize, Agboola said. She learned about the concept of burnout and saw that she was already experiencing it. Burnout impacted her school life and her life in general, she said. She had to consider her work hours and if her grades were where she wanted them to be. It went as far as her spirituality. As a youth leader at church she wondered how to manage everything while being one with God and doing what God called her to do, she said.
Through the process she learned what her new normal and how to be OK with that pace, she said. She also learned the importance of time management and determining what really matters to her.
Staff members at Hopkins High School helped her overcome this challenge, she said. Agboola doesn’t like for people to know she’s struggling or where her weaknesses lie. During first hour one day, a teacher asked her how she was juggling everything. They could see her being affected and wondered if she noticed as well, she said. During second hour, she was approached by a counselor not assigned to her. He asked her “how is your heart,” she said.
It was a coincidence that both staff members approached her that day, but she is grateful they did, she said. Staff members do their best to support every family, even now with distance learning, she said.
“Hopkins strong is not a facade,” she added.
Agboola plans to attend Carleton College in Northfield to study political science.
Agboola said she told her mom she was undeserving of her cap and gown, partly because of the severity of the situation and not being in school. But also because there is still so much work to be done at Hopkins, she said. She felt she couldn’t leave because of the projects left unfinished. Her mom soothed her concerns. She told her that it was time to hand the baton over, she said.
Agboola is excited to move onto the next chapter in her life, she said. She will figure out a way to continue that work at Carleton College in a different way, she added.
For students who also find themselves spread too thin, Agboola has some advice. Ask yourself if you’re doing things for you or the satisfaction of others, she said. Asking this of herself many times brought her clarity. Do what you care about, she advises.
The graduate would also tell students to believe in themselves. If it’s something you really want to do, don’t let people tell you no, she said, adding this is especially important for students of color.
“We’ve been told ‘I don’t think this is the best option for you,’” she said. But, students need to figure that out for themselves and question if others can tell them their best option.
“They’re not me. They’re not in my shoes,” she said.
