Kathy Brostrom
Foster home trainer Kathy Brostrom received a thank you flower for training service dog Jaxon.

 Natalie Cierzan

This was the first in-person graduation for the organization since the start of the pandemic.

The latest batch of service dogs from Helping Paws stood proudly as they were handed off to their new owners at an Oct. 8 graduation ceremony at Hopkins High School.

Background dog 1
Graduates sat with their people, patiently waiting to be called upon.
Sean Oliva
Sean Oliva recorded a virtual message for Lorrie and David Kantar, the foster home trainers for his service dog Morrie.
Mike and Debbie
Erin in background
In the Hopkins High School entryway, photos were set up of each graduate and each service dog recipient. Erin Thomson and Runa are pictured to the right.
Mike and Debbie
Barbara and John
Foster home trainers Barbara and John Steenberg hug recipient Lynn McLaughlin Mihelick.
Deb Blakeway
Service dog recipient Deb Blakeway with her dog Mitzi thanked foster home trainers Susan and Jeff McLeod.
Background image 2
