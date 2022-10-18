This was the first in-person graduation for the organization since the start of the pandemic.
The latest batch of service dogs from Helping Paws stood proudly as they were handed off to their new owners at an Oct. 8 graduation ceremony at Hopkins High School.
Helping Paws is a Hopkins-based non-profit organization dedicated to training service dogs for individuals with physical disabilities, veterans or first responders with PTSD as well as facility dogs for a variety of places.
This was the first in-person graduation ceremony the non-profit was able to hold since the pandemic began in 2020. A total of 30 dogs were recognized across three years of graduates, starting with fall 2019 and ending with summer 2022.
“It’s been a long few years for all of us and I think it’s really nice that we can be here and honor our foster home trainers, honor our graduates, honor our caretakers and honor you that are our supporters of Helping Paws, so thank you all for being here today,” said Eileen Bohn, Helping Paws director of programs.
One graduation attendee and service dog recipient was 25-year-old Erin Thomson who received her first dog from Helping Paws over 10 years ago. Her first dog, a chocolate labrador named Mia, stayed with her throughout high school. Thomson is a quadriplegic, which means both of her legs and both of her arms are paralyzed, and have been since a spinal cord injury when she was 12 years old.
“I had been begging my parents for a dog before my injury and I don’t remember this at all, but my parents remember it very vividly,” she said. “Before I went into surgery to basically heal my spine after it was injured, I had said to them, ‘Can I get a puppy?’ and so naturally my parents were like, ‘oh my god, our daughter just went through this traumatic event, she wants a puppy so we’re going to figure out a way to get a dog.’”
While Thomson was rehabilitating at Gillette Children’s in St. Paul for three months, her parents were busy scouring different organizations in hopes of finding her a puppy that may help her, which attracted them to Helping Paws.
“But the only problem was that at the time they weren’t taking any applicants who were younger than 18 and at the time I was very young and so they ended up meeting with us and you know, I’ve always been told that I’m wise beyond my years and I think they experienced that even when they met me for the first time, so they said ‘let’s take a chance,’” she said.
The dog Thomson recently received from Helping Paws was golden retriever Runa, a fall 2020 graduate. Runa helps Thomson, a powerchair user, by picking things up for her, turning lights on and off, opening doors, pressing buttons, removing the many layers Minnesotans wear during the winter and so much more.
“It’s hard to think of everything that she does because your dog becomes such an extension of you that it almost becomes your second language in a way,” she said.
Because she has Runa, Thomson has been able to independently live in her own apartment while going to college. While attending the recent service dog graduation, she said she had a moment of reflection.
“My previous service dog, as well as Runa, they’ve definitely moved through major milestones of my life and so I was thinking about it, that I find it interesting that service dogs have really kind of raised me, and I think that’s kind of a crazy thing to say but it’s completely true because I think there’s so many times in my life where I’ve dealt with the trauma of my injury and the other things that have happened, and without that dog and the assistance and some of that emotional support, I don’t think I would have been able to achieve those things,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.