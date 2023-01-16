The new halal market and grill is sandwiched between Thirty Bales and the former Hopkins theater
Hopkins Mainstreet welcomed two new additions to its line-up of restaurants and stores last week: Hopkins Halal and the Gedi Grill.
Opened by Hopkins resident Munasir Gabeyre and long-time Hopkins resident Fartun Ahmed, Hopkins Halal and the Gedi Grill share a location at 1114 Mainstreet. Both the market and grill will serve as a certified Halal option for the city’s East African community.
“It’s been really inspiring, really. We initially wanted to open this restaurant and grocery store to bring it to downtown Hopkins because of the need, the growing East African community and showing what East African diversity foods have to offer to the Hopkins community. It was a long endeavor that was much needed and we’re excited and happy that we’ve made it this far,” Gabeyre said.
Halal food runs under the basis of being lawful and permitted under the Islamic faith, which has specific requirements for meat when it’s being raised, processed and eaten. Gabeyre likened it to kosher food, except under a different form of Islamic faith. Gedi Grill serves halal-certified food through an African-infused menu, Ahmed said, while Hopkins Halal offers halal-certified food such as teas, spices and other staples. The grill also features some American food options.
“Trying to really incorporate both of our cultures because I’m as American as I am Somali and so really trying to incorporate both of those things and knowing that it’s okay, that we can incorporate both of things, that I’ll proudly be both of those things or represent both of those things was really important to us,” Ahmed said.
The stores had their soft opening on Jan. 11, where the mayor and city officials participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. With his wife’s long-time connections in Hopkins, he said everyone was excited for them to be opening something so centrally in the city.
“This type of (food) and our ethnicity is not served or rarely found,” Gabeyre said, adding that their stores are modern and “more in-tune with the younger culture here.”
Ahmed has spent the majority of her life in the Hopkins-Minnetonka area, graduating from Minnetonka High School. She was the first Somali-American woman elected to a school board in the country when she was voted on the Hopkins School Board in 2017. She has remained in the community because she feels at home in Hopkins and finds it to be a significant part of her.
Both the market and grill have been an idea in the making for the past two years with the couple focusing on deciding where to locate the businesses in the downtown area.
“I think we all know that food and dining brings people together, and that these are the spaces where we can converse and get to know each other across cultural lines. Food is a big starter for all of that. ... We’ve lived in this community for a really long time and one of the things is we always see things happening in downtown, and although the Eastern African community here is a big part of the community, we don’t see a lot of representation of their products and their cuisines, types of activities, dances, wherever it is. When we see the Mainstreet Days or when we come downtown for any of the parades that are happening, we’re not super present. I think our focus has always been (defining) something downtown, where it can be super central and we’re just intentionally there,” Ahmed said, adding that they want to inspire the community to try their cuisine and products while also creating a hub for cross-cultural conversation.
Some of the classic East African dishes they offer include basmati rice, goat meat and lamb. A dish specific to the grill is the gabetre wrap filled with thinly sliced beef steak, sautéed fresh vegetables, lettuce and house-made special sauce wrapped in a traditional golden brown jabati flatbread. This dish, Gabeyre said, is named after his father.
“People should come out and try something different. Don’t knock it till you try it. I’m one of those enthusiasts,” he said. “But I think it’s something rich, something different for people to look forward to. We hope that we would become one of the favorite staple food items that they get to try and love.”
For more information about Hopkins Halal or the Gedi Grill, visit hopkinshalal.com or gedigrill.com.
