The new halal market and grill is sandwiched between Thirty Bales and the former Hopkins theater

Hopkins Mainstreet welcomed two new additions to its line-up of restaurants and stores last week: Hopkins Halal and the Gedi Grill.

Store front
Buy Now

The storefront of Hopkins Halal and the Gedi Grill at 1114 Mainstreet in Hopkins.
Menu
Buy Now

The Gedi Grill menu, located at 1114 Mainstreet in Hopkins.
Grill and employees
Buy Now

Gedi Grill employees at its grill located in the back of its store at 1114 Mainstreet in Hopkins.

Tags

Load comments