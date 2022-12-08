The initiative received a $100,000 grant from HEF already
Hopkins Glen Lake Elementary has an ambitious and inclusive fundraising goal this year: to raise $300,000 for a new accessible playground.
Elizabeth Julien, a Hopkins teacher and mother of 9-year-old Luke who’s a part of the Compass program at Hopkins for students who are cognitively or developmentally delayed, has been heavily involved in making this project happen.
“This last year, we got two brand new kindergarteners and it became really apparent that just our school in general, like our programs weren’t going anywhere and then also our regular GenEd were having more children who were using wheelchairs, so it became very apparent that we want to get this in now so everybody can enjoy it,” she said.
According to Principal Jeff Radel, eight students use wheelchairs out of the school’s 460 students.
“That is, I think, a very unique characteristic of Glen Lake compared to other schools and our Compass program is one that we value. It’s been in our school for many, many years and we just feel it’s so important to provide opportunities for all our students to play together and right now, it just isn’t the optimal setup for our students to play inclusively together,” he said.
The idea originally began with a small but unfortunately expensive ask: a wheelchair swing. Julien and several others began researching to find one that would work, locating a one-year-old swing as an option as well as being introduced to a merry-go-round. Both pieces of equipment together would cost $135,000. With those two items in mind, a grant was written to Hopkins Education Foundation and approved for $100,000, which was received in October.
”I announced it to my class. … I showed them the check and one of my students was like, ‘well why don’t we just do the whole playground? Why are we only doing two things?’ and so all of a sudden, kind of overnight, after that grant was written and we were given all of that money, our dream shifted to a really big goal dream, trying to see if we could do the entire playground.” Julien said.
Julien’s class immediately dove headfirst into helping fundraising, with students dividing into different focus groups to attack different elements of fundraising, from cold-calling businesses to making posters and a video about the project.
One of last week’s fundraising initiatives was a coin drive, with students rallying across the school to try and raise an additional $5,000 toward their goal.
Robert Mullen, a Glen Lake preschool teacher and special education paraprofessional, was asked to be involved in the grant writing team after having two Glen Lake students with wheelchairs in his previous preschool class. Mobility issues were not a problem inside the classroom, he said, but outside in the play yard was a different story.
“We had to really figure out how to make our playground work and luckily, I work with buildings and grounds, and they were able to add more wood chips to certain areas to provide much safer zones. We were very concerned about fall risks and we also during the winter, the wheelchairs really were impractical for our play yard so the families and I, we all chipped in on the materials and built kick sleds for the kids,” he said.
Now a year later, his former students are kindergarteners running into the same issues at the kindergarten play yard.
“We thought our yard last year was bad, this play yard, the kindergarten play yard is atrocious. There’s absolutely nothing these kids can do but sit on the sidelines and watch their friends play. I mean, it’s really that limited,” Mullen said.
Sher U-F, who has taught in the Compass program and been at Glen Lake since 2001, said the students in the program are an integral part of Glen Lake Elementary.
“Every student is everybody’s student and so when we do things as a community, we move forward with all of our kids in mind and it would not just benefit students with special needs to have an accessible playground, it would benefit everybody in learning to interact and appreciate and value and enjoy life with one another. It would be one of those equalizers, where all the students would see each other playing and being able to play together instead of separating,” she said.
The playground would also be a community asset, according to many advocates, due to the fact that the closest fully accessible playground locations are in Delano and Richfield.
“One of our missions was just equitable play for all our kids and I feel like that’s a driving factor of a lot of places, but the cost is just astronomical. So with that, like most cities and school districts, they probably want to be already but they’re not able to get there because of the cost that’s included,” Julien said. “Being a parent of a child in a wheelchair, I often tell my principal I cry about two things. I cry about my family and I cry about advocating for my students, and this hits the mark on both. It makes me realize how important equal and fair and accessible play is for all kids and especially those kids who can’t advocate for themselves.”
Anyone interested in donating can visit the project page on Glen Lake PTO’s website, www.glenlakepto.org/glen-lake-accessibility-project, and can keep an eye out for future fundraising initiatives.
“For anyone who’s thinking about donating, I think your money is going towards kids who have so many obstacles in their life and this would be clearing an obstacle that is currently in front of them. It would open up doors to all of our students to play together in a way that really isn’t possible right now, so they’re really making an impact on not just the (eight) kids in wheelchairs lives, but the lives of all 460 students at Glen Lake,” Radel said.
