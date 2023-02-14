Alarm calls increased by 363 calls or 22% from 2021
Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken updated the Hopkins City Council on the fire department at its latest meeting where he cited an uptick in calls.
According to statistics shared by Specken, the fire department received 1,948 alarm calls last year with about 80% pertaining to medical calls. This is an increase of 363 calls from 2021.
The department’s average response times also increased slightly, which indicates how fast the first vehicle enters the scene. Specken attributed this to having multiple calls at a time and lower membership than in the past with six fewer firefighters.
“Our busier months are always going to be in the summer, generally between that June and October time frame, and that was still true. And December, for whatever reason, there was an uptick in December. Again, a lot of those calls were actual medical calls,” Specken said.
Property loss numbers showed that the vast majority of property lost is residential property, which he said is generally the case. Alongside apartment fires accounting for much of that damage, Specken said there were a few “minor fires” in nursing homes as well.
Around 63% of the department’s incidents are rescue and emergency medical service incidents. Around 12% were service calls, which Specken said range from fire alarms going off to power lines being down. False alarms and false calls were up slightly at around 7.5%, he said, which were due to faulty systems or curious children.
The department’s mutual aid received was higher than usual, he said, due to structure fires, a major fire in Westbrooke, apartment fires as well as the house explosion from last year that killed two Hopkins residents. The department, again, gave more mutual aid than they received.
“Year-to-date comparisons, you can kind of see we’re a little earlier this year with our report. As of today, you can add five calls to that so we’re up to 183 calls already this year, which is on pace to probably exceed where we were last year. Things are getting busy. Again, I don’t know why the uptick,” he said, adding that it may be due to medical calls, the weather and falls.
The Chemical Assessments Team, which has been around since 1995 and is one of 11 teams in the state which operate in Hopkins and in other cities, has 16 members and will be around for another five years, Specken said. From 2019-2022, they had a range of six to eight responses each year.
Last year, all city businesses were inspected and all city apartments, condos and duplexes were completed, with 95% of them operating on a five-year inspection cycle. A total of eight plan reviews also occurred.
Specken listed the department’s 2022 accomplishments, some of which included paying out the federal grant they received for recruitment, which gave Hopkins firefighters $2,000 stipends if they made their percentages during the year, taking on five new part-time employees as well as continuing a mental health and PTSD program for fire department staff.
He listed six goals for 2023 in his presentation to council, including continuing to refine all inspection processes, working with the consultant on the staff study which would last between six to eight months, continuing the public education program, seeking approval of an emergency operations plan sometime this summer and working with building officials on all new city construction.
Councilmember Gerard Balan asked on behalf of a Hopkins resident what duty-to-intervene policies the fire department had. Specken said they do not currently have a policy in the department, but because they are licensed firefighters and EMTs. They have the same requirements as a duty-to-intervene policy.
“We have a code of conduct that all of our members have signed and abide by, and we preach on a regular basis that we talk about ethics, we talk about doing things the right way. We don’t have anything specific in writing, but those statutes and those licenses are part of that,” he said.
Staffing Study
Later in the meeting, as a part of the council’s consent agenda, Hopkins also entered into an agreement with Raftelis for a fire department staffing study that will cost no more than $98,500. The city agreed last year to authorize spending for a fire department staffing study “to evaluate the current and future staffing needs of the department.”
According to a city memo, staff issued a request for proposals for consultants that would:
• Evaluate the department’s current staffing model and its ability to provide for projected higher service demand in the future.
• Evaluate staffing scenarios, such as transitioning to a full-time department, a larger fire district, outsourcing and maintaining the current model. The scenarios could also include other staffing models recommended by the consultants.
• Recommend an optimal staffing model for the department which effectively meets community expectations.
• Evaluate the financial impact of staffing changes, including any impact to apparatus or fleet, equipment, facilities and capital demands.
