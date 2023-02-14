Alarm calls increased by 363 calls or 22% from 2021

Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken updated the Hopkins City Council on the fire department at its latest meeting where he cited an uptick in calls.

Fire incidents breakdown

The 2022 breakdown of Hopkins fire incidents by category.
Year-to-date calls

Year-to-date total calls for the Hopkins Fire Department from 2018 to 2023. Total numbers for each year are listed to the right of January-February totals.
Raftelis team

The proposed Raftelis team in charge of the fire department staffing study for Hopkins.

Tags

Load comments