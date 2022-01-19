Water was shut off on the 700 block of 7th Avenue South for two days
Water was restored for Hopkins residents on Jan. 11 at the 700 block of 7th Avenue South in Hopkins after a water main break.
The 16 residents affected were without water for two days. During that time, the city offered to place the residents in a hotel or deliver them fresh water.
According to Nate Stanley, the city’s public works director, they were notified of a water break on 7th Avenue South on Jan. 6. After investigating, it was initially determined to be a service break.
A leak detection team came out to find exactly where the leak was. A leak was detected mid-block, so it was repaired. However, the next day water was coming out of a different location.
“We had leak detection back out to find that and they did. That was actually a main break,” he said.
The team went back down to repair that break and another service broke. Every time they would turn the water off to fix a break, another break would happen when the water was turned back on, Stanley said.
The issue persisted into the weekend and the city decided to shut off the water at 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 9.
Fixing the break became a top priority for the beginning of the week, Stanley said. At first, they received information that the pipe was totally shot, which he said was later proved wrong. The 32-year-old water line is in good shape with new valves.
“With the improvements that we made, as a part of the repair process, I’m pretty confident that we’re in good shape moving forward. We’re going to sit down later this year with our engineering team and see if there’s something we should be doing to prevent this from happening in the future,” he said.
While this break wasn’t confirmed to be because of the cold temperatures, Stanley said that breaks aren’t uncommon for this time of year.
“When it gets really cold and there’s frost in the ground, that can create movement in the soils and when it gets really cold for a spell like this, that’s typically when we start seeing water main breaks,” he said.
