Like all events, this year’s Hopkins Empty Bowls fundraiser will look and feel different than in the past, as event organizers create with a COVID-friendly format.
Instead of community members coming together to make ceramic bowls or sitting together enjoying a cup of warm soup, the 23rd Annual Empty Bowls will mainly be a virtual event March 2 -9.
“While we are saddened that we cannot gather together in person like we have for the past 22 years, we also feel blessed that we a strong community cheering us on,” said Patti Sinykin, development director at ICA Food Shelf. “The heart and goals of the event are the same as always – to fill the empty bowls of our neighbors facing food insecurity.”
The annual fundraising event supports Minnetonka-based ICA Food Shelf and ResourceWest in Hopkins, local nonprofits that serve low-income families and individuals in the west metro.
As people are impacted by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic - whether it be unemployment or reduced hours - these local agencies have experienced a significant increase in newcomers.
“We did all we could at ResourceWest to let community members know we were still here, even if our doors were not open. So, having so many new individuals and families find us and reach out is significant,” said Tarrah Palm, executive director of ResourceWest.
Participants reached out for a number of reasons, including for help with rent/mortgage payments, finding new housing, transportation assistance, employment and unemployment, Internet connectivity and a plethora of other reasons, she noted.
“Consistently, the new people reaching out came with stories like this: ‘I’ve always had a job before, my kids have been in school, and now my kids are home… because of COVID, I can’t maintain normal employment. And I need financial assistance or resources to help me and my family fill in the gaps while we wait out this storm.’”
ICA Food Shelf has had an 800% increase in the amount of assistance for rent this year to prevent homelessness, according to Monika Salden, ICA’s communications coordinator.
While some were already struggling before the pandemic, ICA has seen a steady increase in first-time users of the food shelf, she noted.
Empty Bowls usually brings in between $65,000 and $70,000, which is divided between the two organizations.
Event organizers did not set a specific goal this year, but are optimistic the community will step up, as always, and help provide for those in need.
“While online this year, through the traditions of art, music, soup and breaking bread we will come together to raise the necessary funds to make sure that everyone’s bowl in the community is full,” Sinykin said.
“Time and again this year, our resilient community has shown up the best way they know how, doing all they can do given the realities of life in a pandemic,” said Palm. “Empty Bowls will indeed look different this year, but even in the first few weeks of planning, community members have already shown up in beautiful ways.”
Instead of making bowls as a community, individuals can support the event by making bowls at home from materials such as vinyl records, buttons, paper-mache or yarn. For ideas, visit hopkinsemptybowls.org/volunteer.
All donors are invited to stop by ICA Food Shelf from March 2 -9 to choose a piece of community-created art and a coupon for a free cup of soup from one of the participating local restaurants and a free loaf of bread from Breadsmith.
Each year, the event includes a silent auction of fine art from local artists. Art pieces range from handmade bowls to sculpture, jewelry, paintings and handcrafted goods.
This year’s silent auction will be online and will also feature specialty food gift baskets and food-related items.
To make a donation, contact Tracie Stanton at ResourceWest at tracie@resourcewest.org. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 19.
Volunteers can also sign up for a shift to greet community members at ICA during the week of March 2-9.
Any questions about volunteering can be sent to Tracie Stanton, at tracie@resourcewest.org.
For more information about the event, visit hopkinsemptybowls.org/volunteer.
