The Hopkins Education Foundation has awarded Awesome Fund grants to two clubs in the Hopkins School District.
Literacy for Freedom was awarded a grant of $1,840. The new club at North Junior High brings young black males together to discuss their history and place in today’s world. Language arts teacher Keenan Jones will guide conversations ranging from social justice and hip hop to the value of education.
Literacy for Freedom is designed to offer and reinforce the tools for navigating today’s America and will enable students to build confidence, delve into self-reflection and increase social skills through the study of literature relevant to them.
Westside Rover Robotics was awarded a grant of $1,520. A student from the Westside Rovers, West Junior High’s First Tech Challenge robotics competition team, requested the grant to purchase a full regulation playing field complete with competition obstacles.
“The field provides an authentic space for testing the team’s robot designs, coding and sensors as students prep for competition, as well as offering the ability to host outreach activities at all the district’s elementary schools.,” said Geoffrey Boeder, coach and West Junior High science teacher.
