Group endorses proposal for school districts to receive 5% of the state surplus for the next two years

The Hopkins Legislative Action Coalition shared its priorities for the 2023 legislative session at the latest Hopkins School Board meeting, receiving unanimous approval from board members.

Members from the Hopkins Legislative Action Coalition present to the Hopkins School Board about 2023 legislative priorities. From left to right is Jen Cameron, a coalition member; Catherine Callahan, the legislative liaison; Michele Pasko, coalition co-chair; Steve Adams, coalition co-chair and treasurer; and Rachel Hartland, Hopkins Schools Board Member.

