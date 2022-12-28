Group endorses proposal for school districts to receive 5% of the state surplus for the next two years
The Hopkins Legislative Action Coalition shared its priorities for the 2023 legislative session at the latest Hopkins School Board meeting, receiving unanimous approval from board members.
The highest priority for next year was to “reform and stabilize the education funding formula to provide essential services to all Minnesota students.”
According to the platform draft document, this priority means keeping pace with inflation as well as providing a consistent and realistic funding stream that allows school districts to engage in long range planning.
The platform draft specifically listed these eight additional areas of focus: “Eliminating the Special Education and English language learner cross subsidies; Providing all families with simple, secure and sustainable early education funding; Expanding and stabilizing mental health supports and services; Fully funding public school nutrition programs; Eliminating compensatory funding qualification based on free and reduced-price lunch applications, instead moving toward community-eligibility; Supporting an investment in ‘Reimagine Minnesota;’ Empowering locally-elected school boards; Directing the legislative auditor to audit the Minnesota Department of Education in an effort to update and reform outdated processes, procedures and assessments.”
Coalition representatives Steve Adams, Rachel Hartland (also a school board director), Michele Pasko, Catherine Callahan and Jen Cameron presented the priorities to the board. According to the coalition’s website, it assists the Hopkins School Board in advocacy for education-related legislation. A separate coalition steering committee coordinates the advocacy efforts throughout the district by developing, proposing, and advocating for legislative positions.
The LAC will next present the priorities to the state legislature in January. On Friday, Jan. 20, the group plans to host its legislative breakfast at Hopkins West Junior High in Minnetonka.
“The time to invest in our student’s future, in Minnesota’s future, is now,” Pasko, the coalition’s co-chair, told the school board. “A fresh start. A new beginning. It’s time to see education through a new lens. With a global pandemic largely behind us, the world has emerged with new ways of seeing. America’s education landscape is now filled with digital technologies, and staff and students are fluent in cyber literacy.
“Along with all of this technology comes the realization that interpersonal, social and soft skills are more necessary than ever. Relationships between students and teachers, families and schools, community members and leaders are at a new level of relevance.
She continued: “With your help, we can see and fully support all of these education stakeholders. We can bring public education funding in line with inflation. We can feed learners who need sustenance. We can honor inclusivity. We can support families with in-school wrap-around services. We can see each and every learner and serve their individual needs. We can create a vibrant future for Minnesota.”
Decisions at the Minnesota Capitol
After the presentation, the school board had a chance to respond.
Director Tanya Khan suggested the coalition ask the legislature to provide more federal dollars to address the need for more paraprofessionals.
“A lot of our paras are not paid enough, and some of them also aren’t given the proper training to address a lot of difficult situations,” Khan said.
Adams, coalition co-chair and treasurer, said the 2022 legislative session was not acceptable because “the GOP walked away from an agreement that was reached with the governor and the House of Representatives.”
Adams believed the decision was political.
“It was surmised at the time that (the GOP) thought perhaps they could sweep the election this last fall, and then they could have the opportunity to dole out the surplus that the state had socked away,” Adams said. “As we all know, that did not happen. The DFL swept the House and the Senate, and the governor’s seat, and subsequently two of our representatives, Representative (Laurie) Pyror and Representative (Cheryl) Youakim have been appointed to chair the education committees in the House. One of our senators, Senator Steve Cwodzinski from Eden Prairie, has been named to the education committee leadership position in the Senate so we have some very good representation this year at the state legislature,” he said.
Adams added that the state surplus has nearly doubled since then, with the Association of Metropolitan School Districts and the Minnesota School Boards Association proposing school districts receive 5% of the surplus next year and 5% of the surplus the year after as part of the state’s education funding formula.
“It is as aggressive as I can ever recall an ask being, and obviously the money’s there” Adams said. “If there’s the political will at the state legislature to grant that, hopefully this will be the end of that 20-year erosion of funding for education in the state of Minnesota.”
Funding per student in the state (adjusted for inflation) has decreased $1,000 per student in 20 years, Adams said.
Board Chair Jen Westmoreland was not present at the meeting.
