Mayor Hanlon spoke about the site’s future with continued youth programming
The decision to close the Depot Coffee Shop in Hopkins was a culmination of financial issues over the past few years, including a lack of staff to operate both the coffee house and event bookings.
“It’s a really important facility for us to keep open to service our youth in the area and we are going to continue to keep the facility open for youth programming. The coffee shop portion of it is going to be closing down, and we really view this as more of a pause than it is a closing,” Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon said.
Factors like the pandemic, Highway 169 construction and the slow-moving Southwest Lightrail construction, which has impacted the nearby trail, Excelsior Boulevard and parking lot, all contributed to the ongoing deficit, which was unaudited $216,000 by the end of last year.
“That site, the business is centered around trail traffic and if you were to go there during a normal summer weekend, you would see that parking lot full of vehicles and bikers on that trail and shopping at the coffee shop. It hasn’t been like that for some time with the trail closed down and it’s getting a little bit better with some of the segments opening back up, but it’s just been hurting business too much,” Hanlon said.
All of the Depot partners, including Hopkins, Minnetonka, Hopkins Public Schools and the Three Rivers Park District, are concerned about how to keep The Depot running. Hopkins Assistant City Manager Ari Lenz said that as the fiscal authority for The Depot, because the partners do not currently have a joint powers agreement to address the financial burden, Hopkins had been shouldering the unaudited debts.
When the numbers were broken down, close to $60,000 of the operating deficit was attributed to the coffee operations portion of The Depot. Operations had already experienced changes at the beginning of the year when The Depot’s winter hours became limited with the intention of better hours in the summer.
However, in one part of the statement released on the Depot’s Facebook page which announced the coffee house closure on April 2, it highlighted the Depot facility and program manager’s resignation as a reason for the close.
“It was determined that the Depot does not have sufficient revenue to support re-hiring the Depot program coordinator,” the statement said.
One part of the decision side of the things for the Depot is also Hopkins’ Youth Advisory Board, which has had a hand in advising on both the management of the site and its future. Hanlon said they’re looking at making sure “youth voices (are) centered.”
With that thrown into the mix, Lenz said the partners “needed to get our arms wrapped around the situation and understand what really is going on, what’s needed. It’s been a while that we’ve needed to re-evaluate the program and its goals, and then be able to make some changes and re-engage.”
She said, “I really think on the other side of this, it’s going to be a much better facility than it even is now.”
City Finance Director Nick Bishop provided an update on the Depot at the latest City Council meeting on March 14, as someone who has been the city’s representative during the partner meetings.
His update focused on the financial background, the decision to close the coffee house portion of The Depot and the proposed process forward for the “youth-driven mission” of the Depot. All four partners had locked in with financial contributions ranging from over $19,000 to $50,000 to support running the site in 2023, as well as future contributions. Hopkins is also using a $35,000 portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds for “lost revenue at some of its facilities.”
A public hearing was also opened up for residents interested in speaking, with Randy Ridenour speaking first, as someone who has been a part of the Depot since 1999.
“I understand why you’re treating it like a business, I understand that. But it wasn’t run like a business. If you’re going to treat it like one, then you should have somebody who will treat it like a business instead of running it into the ground,” he said, adding that the community should be able to talk to the youth board and that he will continue to try to find funding for the Depot because “it’s too good of a thing to walk away from.”
Other resident touched on concerns about how the youth board will continue and how to protect previous programs.
Councilmember Alan Beck voiced his own opinion after the public hearing, saying that while he was glad they were working to begin to address the deficit, “I’m exceptionally disappointed that our partners in this project have abandoned the deficit to the citizens of Hopkins to take care of. That’s not a great partnership when it comes to financial responsibility and I’m not very happy about that.”
Councilmember Gerard Balan said he felt this was “an opportunity” despite being able to understand community disappointment. Councilmember Heidi Garrido and Councilmember Brian Hunke also viewed things optimistically.
Several officials have now said the next steps revolve around having a discussion about how to use the Depot site moving forward and what changes may need to happen with plans to hopefully relaunch a new youth program by the start of next year. Hopkins is also looking into hiring a youth program coordinator to assist the Youth Advisory Board.
The city is also soliciting Depot feedback, which can be submitted at bit.ly/3JNKXGV.
