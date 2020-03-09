While the Hopkins City Council expressed overall support of an Artspace development in the city, the majority of the members were not in favor of using Lot 800 for the project and withdrew the site from consideration during the March 4 meeting.
Since 2017, Hopkins has been working with Artspace, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit, to develop plans for an affordable housing development where artists live and work.
Most recently, the partnership sought feedback through community engagement sessions for developing at various locations throughout the city. The most recent and available site for development was identified as Lot 800, a 0.65-acre city-owned site on the corner of First Street and 10th Avenue North, which was identified by staff as an under-utilized park-and-ride.
During a work session last month, a concept sketch plan showed a four-story, 40-unit apartment building with underground resident parking.
In order to move forward with the development on Lot 800, the site would need to be rezoned from residential to mixed-use or multifamily residential, requiring a 4/5 vote from the council.
Mayor Jason Gadd said that, with passionate responses on both sides of the issue, it was prudent that the council paused and considered moving forward in the rezoning process.
In regard to Lot 800, neighbors expressed concerns about how the development would negatively impact the neighborhood as it relates to the density and size of the building, along with parking and traffic. While most of the residents spoke in support of Artspace, they weren’t in support of this location.
Proponents of Lot 800 were excited about the diversity and opportunities such a development would bring to downtown Hopkins, particularly as it complements the city’s arts district, the comprehensive plan and its proximity to downtown.
Greg Handberg from Artspace told the council the developers listened to the residents and council feedback and, in response, developed a revised plan that reduced the building to a three-story, 35-unit development.
“We’re here to do a project that you support,” Handberg told the council. And while he was in support of Lot 800 and the feasibility of the lot, Handberg said they were willing to work with the city to find the right site.
“I’m, of course, concerned, because I think that might be a tough thing to find,” he said.
It was noted that staff members reviewed the viability of other sites, including Katherine Curren Elementary School. However, there weren’t willing sellers at this time.
Councilmember Alan Beck said he was reluctant to accept an offer from Artspace for this lot before receiving other proposals and noted that the estimated value of the site is around $800,000.
“I would need to see other proposals,” said Beck, and voted against Lot 800 for Artspace.
Though she supports Artspace, Councilmember Kristi Halverson said she was not convinced Lot 800 was the space.
She also noted that a smaller development would equate to higher rents and would like to find a larger site to accommodate the original proposal.
“There are other spaces in town,” she said. “There has to be a willing seller somewhere.”
The willingness of Artspace leaders to continue the conversation and finding a new site for the development “was music to my ears,” said Councilmember Rick Brausen, who added that he supports the development, just not on this particular site. “It’s a painful decision, but I think we can find another alternative.”
Brausen said it was also the directive of the council to consider the viability of the vibrancy of Mainstreet from Washington Avenue to 20th. “And if we can expand that and not stress certain areas of the town, we can grow our main street not to feel like uptown and preserve our small-town feel,” he said.
He also noted this site would be used for parking for the light rail in the next three years.
“So, I think we can roll up our sleeves, have some discussions on some other sites and move forward with that,” he said.
Councilmember Brian Hunke said there were pros and cons to this site, but supported the lot for the development and voted against withdrawing Lot 800 from consideration.
Mayor Jason Gadd asked for patience on all sides as city staff and council continue to explore locations that would work for the development of Artspace.
