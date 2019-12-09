After nearly a five-hour council meeting Dec. 3, the Hopkins City Council tabled a vote on the 2020 budget and levy to Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The proposed tax levy is a 9.7% increase over last year and a $503,254 decrease from the preliminary levy, set in September, which showed a 12.86% levy increase over 2019.
After a lengthy discussion on the Beacon Vista 44 development, the council heard from concerned residents on the proposed tax increase. The council decided to table the vote, as suggested by Councilmember Rick Brausen, to hear from other residents who may have left the meeting or were attending other tax hearings scheduled for that same night.
Nick Bishop, city finance director, presented the levy and budget information, which currently shows the general fund at $15.36 million and a total tax levy of $17.5 million, a 9.71% increase from 2019.
The reduction of $503,254 included the elimination of a new police officer position, an IT internship, some proposed software and technology upgrades and new street banners. Reducing the debt payments for the Hopkins Center for the Arts, thereby lengthening the payment timeline from 2024 to 2039, was also reflected in the changes.
The tax impact for the proposed 9.71% levy increase on a median-value home of $ 276,000 is estimated to be $1,823 or an $88 increase from 2019.
The two largest areas supported by the levy are public safety (35.4%) and capital projects and debt (25%).
Bishop stated the total market value in Hopkins increased by 10.5% over last year, and 54 % of the residential property taxes (without valuation changes) would likely see an increase of less than 10%. It is estimated that 24% of property owners (without valuation changes) would see more than a 20 % increase.
“There are various factors that make the increase in our levy not necessarily equal to the increase in what you’re seeing in your property tax statements,” Bishop said, noting some will see more or less than the 9.7%.
The city is completing an aggressive street reconstruction plan paid for through bonds, special assessments and user charges for water, sewer and storm sewer. All streets are to be reconstructed in the next 10 to 12 years.
Other projects covered in the levy are related to the light rail. They are the Artery on Eighth Street, a $5.7 million project for the bike, pedestrian and vehicle connection between the future light rail station and downtown; and improvements to the Blake Road corridor, a $16 million project. This will add several amenities including multi-use trails, landscaped boulevards and upgraded street lighting.
Staff members noted that these projects were funded with debt, however, the city also took advantage of outside funding sources to make the improvements and delaying the projects would likely result in higher costs and a larger city-share of the overall cost ($2.6 million of grants for the Artery and $11 million for Blake Road).
A Pavilion levy of $290,000 (1.6% of the levy) is to pay for the 2018 upgrades and expansion, which included the replacement of a 27-year-old refrigeration system.
The Hopkins Center for the Arts levy being proposed is $325,255 or 1.9% of the total levy. Currently, the arts center has a deficit balance of $1.2 million that has accrued since its opening in 1997. This levy includes $60,000 to pay back the general fund with the remaining $265,225 to maintain current operations.
Ari Lenz, assistant city manager, said city leaders have been looking at concert ticket revenues, which has become a positive revenue source. Sales have also tripled over the last three years with the visual arts program, Lenz noted. She added that the center also has a balanced budget for next year, whereas years past it’s been in a deficit.
Mayor Jason Gadd referenced a study on the Hopkins Center for the Arts that showed more than 250,000 people who attend events there and bring in about $7 million to local businesses and the restaurants each year.
“So to me, that is a sign of what the Center for the Arts does for the community. It keeps our main street active and vibrant,” he said.
Brausen agreed with the benefits the arts center has had on Mainstreet. “That part’s indisputable. The other part that’s indisputable is that we have to do better on that debt,” and suggested looking at a possible ticket tax.
Residents expressed dismay over the proposed levy increase, many demanding the council and staff take action to reduce the levy and overall spending.
Resident William Anderson suggested the council cease spending until the city has paid off the $70 million in debt.
Resident Gerard Balan, who is also chair of the Hopkins Planning Commission, told the council he feared gentrification through taxation and asked the members to reconsider the levy amount.
“Let’s have a city that works for everybody,” he said.
Longtime residents Maggie Sedoff and Judy Worrell, as part of a group called Residents for Fiscal Responsibility, also expressed concerns.
“I think it’s really concerning that this is a disincentive for people to move to Hopkins, buy property here and reinvest,” Sedoff said, noting her concern was the debt levy that is driving the increase.
The group’s objective is to become more engaged with the budget process by attending the city council meetings and work sessions on a much more regular basis. The group also asked to be a part of an advisory board to the council to have input on the budget process.
Worrell said the work sessions should be recorded and aired for residents.
“Anytime you convene, you are representing us. We need to be able to see that,” she said.
“I’m not saying it’s not possible,” Gadd said, but that city officials would need to discuss the logistics before a decision could be made to televise work sessions.
Brausen suggested some options to consider for the budget process going forward, including an advisory board as well as blocking time in meetings to address budget issues.
City responds to the debt concerns
Because several residents raised the concern regarding the city’s $70 million debt, Mike Mornson, city manager, issued this statement:
“The City issues debt for infrastructure and large scale equipment that has a lifespan at least equal to the length of the debt (in most cases much longer). A taxpayer today is paying for the maintenance and upkeep of existing infrastructure; it would be an unnecessary burden to pay the full cost of a road or sewer line that will last 40 to 80 or more years all at once. Despite the lifetime of the infrastructure being decades long, the average city debt is issued for only 15 years, which reduces the amount of interest that is paid.
Additionally the market has made sense to invest. Interest rates over the past decade have been near historic lows and labor costs during the recession allowed the city to accomplish more with less cost to the tax payer.
Comparing debt for various cities is also not an apples to apples comparison. Each city developed at different times and its infrastructure is at a different place in its lifecycle. Different size cities also have different options for how they are able to finance large projects. Having little debt doesn’t say anything about the condition of the infrastructure. Many cities stopped investing during the recession, frequently bringing higher replacement costs in the long-run. Hopkins is proud that we continued to make infrastructure investments and didn’t delay necessary improvements.
The City has a third party external bond rater that evaluates our finances every time we issue debt. The City has a AA+ rating with a stable outlook, which for a city our size and composition is an excellent rating.”
