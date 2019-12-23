The Hopkins City Council approved a settlement agreement with The Moline developer over the construction of an intended park and ride for future light rail. The agreement, city officials said, minimizes the tax impact by extending the current tax-increment financing note on the property by five years or $8 million.
Kersten Elverum, the Hopkins economic development director, presented the settlement agreement to the council at the Dec. 17 meeting. A proposed settlement had come before the council in September, however, it was removed from the agenda since the developer had not signed it.
Elverum explained that The Moline parking structure was constructed with the assistance of tax-increment financing by the city with the intent that it would to be sold to the Met Council for the use of a park and ride for Metro Transit and the METRO Green Line extension.
The Met Council, however, was under the environmental review process at that time, prohibiting the council from entering into any agreements, and the developer wanted to move forward on the project, Elverum explained.
Doran agreed to build a parking facility and sell it to the Met Council via the City of Hopkins, and the seller would work in good faith to set the rules that would allow it to be used as planned, she said.
“But after two years of trying very hard, a mutual agreement on the rules could not be achieved,” Elverum said of the Met Council and the developer.
The developer then sued the city for specific performance of the purchase agreement.
Elverum said that while the city had a strong case for trial, city officials did not want to take on the risk of a multi-million dollar up-front cash payout.
As a result, the signed settlement agreement extends the TIF note by approximately five years or $8 million and will not result in a tax increase to residents, Elverum said.
“The agreement settlement continues to place the risk on the private developer to be reimbursed for a portion of the cost of the ramp by utilizing future tax base generated by the development on a pay-as-you-go basis,” she said.
City Attorney Bob Alsop said this represents a “good settlement” in that the city could otherwise be facing up to $12 million if it did not prevail in court.
“I don’t love this, but I think this is the best way for this to move forward,” said Councilmember Rick Brausen, adding he is grateful there is not a levy impact on residents.
While disappointed The Moline doesn’t include a park and ride for the light rail, Elverum said she sees the project as a success for the community as it has met many of the objectives of the project, including providing luxury rental homes in the downtown area that Hopkins didn’t already have.
