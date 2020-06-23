The Hopkins City Council provided feedback June 16 during a concept plan review for a proposed residential and commercial development along Blake Road and Excelsior Boulevard, adjacent to the future Blake Road Southwest LRT Station.
The Blake Road Station project would redevelop 6.4 acres of the existing Hopkins Commerce Center strip commercial development into three six-story buildings totaling 752 residential units and 11,035 square feet of commercial space.
Council members heard from staff members with Trilogy Real Estate Group and ESG, an architectural firm, regarding the concept plan and provided feedback to assist the developers before submitting a formal application.
The proposed mixed-use development project would be constructed in three phases, beginning in the spring of 2021 and including 60% residential and 40% commercial.
The development would require rezoning to mixed use and the use of a planned unit development, for which the council generally expressed support.
The council did suggest developers work on providing more commercial space and affordability and sustainability components, as well as making it more accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists.
Councilmember Brian Hunke said he would like to see more retail than what is currently being proposed.
The current site has 73,000 square feet of retail. The concept plan proposes 11,035 square feet of retail space.
“That prominent intersection is a huge neighborhood node” for the residents living in that area, Hunke said.
Councilmember Rick Brausen agreed and suggested the developers work with the owners of the existing area businesses, such as the longtime chiropractic office, regarding the displacement of their business with the proposed development.
“We need to do the best we can on their behalf,” Brausen said of the existing businesses.
Mayor Jason Gadd noted that the retail appears to be focused on Excelsior and Blake. He would like to see more retail closer to the light rail station.
Councilmember Alan Beck referred to comments made from local service organizations regarding the need for larger units to better accommodate families, such as three- and four-bedroom apartments.
Hunke also suggested the developer upgrade the sidewalk to match the new trail along Blake Road.
The concept plan was reviewed by the Planning Commission June 23, after this edition when to press.
