The members of the Hopkins City Council met with representatives of Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative during a work session Nov. 26 to further discuss a site plan of a proposed four-story affordable housing development known as Vista 44.
The 50-unit apartment building being proposed along First Street between 12th and 13th avenues, on the south 1-acre of green space of the St. Joseph’s parking lot, would require rezoning from high-density residential (R-5) to mixed-use. The council tabled a vote on the project at the Nov. 4 to allow for further discussion regarding zoning and use.
The proposed building will offer “urgently needed, quality apartment homes with on-site support services for families who make less than $25,000 a year,” according to Beacon.
The plan is for the building to be financed by federal low-income housing tax credits allocated by the state, along with various loans and grants from other national, state, local public and private philanthropic sources.
There are no city funds supporting this project and the property is estimated to provide $50,000 a year in overall tax revenue.
During the work session, Beacon representatives provided background regarding some of the challenges of the site, including topography and site lines.
Those also provided an alternative site plan that would increase setbacks and reduce access points from three to one, however, it also resulted in four fewer parking stalls (one above and three underground).
The council decided to continue the process with the original plan, which will again be presented Tuesday, Dec. 3, for council approval.
Councilmember Rick Brausen asked that more information be presented at the meeting regarding the definition of affordable housing, as well as the difference between the current R-5 zoning and the mixed-used zoning that is being requested.
Brausen also said it’s important that the public feels like they have had a chance to speak on the matter.
Read how the council voted online after the Dec. 3 meeting.
To read the story from the Nov. 4 meeting, click here.
