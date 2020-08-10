Hopkins residents eager to have fresh-laid eggs are one step closer as the Hopkins City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow for chickens in single-family residential neighborhoods.
Susan Zasada, city housing inspector, outlined the proposed ordinance, which is scheduled for final council approval Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The ordinance stems from an April meeting, when a resident asked the council to consider allowing residents to have backyard chickens, similar to neighboring cities of St. Louis Park, Edina, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
Zasada reached out to officials in those cities and formulated a draft ordinance that was used in a community engagement survey.
Among the 233 respondents, more than 60% strongly agreed residents should be allowed to raise chickens (hens not roosters), while about 15% strongly disagreed with allowing chickens.
“The people that did not want chickens were concerned about sanitation, small lots, noise and upkeep,” Zasada said.
“Some of the people for chickens felt that maybe our regulations were a little too stringent, and then others felt that the ordinance read very well,” she added.
After reviewing the responses, staff members revised the ordinance to slightly reduce setbacks to allow for a larger footprint regarding chicken placement.
For instance, the minimum setback is 5 feet from any on-site or adjacent residential or business structure.
From there, the matter went on to the planning commission, where no public comments were received and commissioners unanimously supported the ordinance.
Providing an educational component in the form of a handout will be a part of the application process.
“Some of the public health research indicates that salmonella is the main concern when raising backyard chickens,” Zasada said. She also noted children younger than 5 are among the largest percentage. “You need to wash your hands when you’re handling these birds and there are other educational pieces that people need in order to do this safely.”
The ordinance allows a minimum of two and a maximum of 4 chickens, according to the residential district.
For example, two chickens are allowed in the R-1 and R-2 districts with one additional chicken for every 4,356 square feet of lot area over 6,000 square feet.
A minimum of two chickens is required since chickens aren’t considered solitary creatures “so just having one chicken might not be in the best interest of the chicken,” said Ari Lenz, the assistant city manager.
Resident Kim Stanek questioned the limitation of two chickens for her residential property, noting two hens wouldn’t go far in a family of five people.
“I don’t understand how four chickens versus two is going to impact anybody around us if we’re taking care of things,” Stanek told the council.
In her research, Zasada said the consistency for these requirements was “fairly common” in smaller cities in Hennepin County, and noted on average, chickens lay an egg a day, equating to more than a dozen a week with two chickens.
The ordinance also outlines that chickens must at all times remain confined on the premises and in a chicken coop and/or run in the property’s rear yard.
Complete information and applications will be available on the city’s website Thursday, Aug. 27, which is when the ordinance would take effect.
A license application must include the number of chickens, dimensions and materials of a chicken coop and/or chicken run, a site plan showing the location of a proposed coop and/or run in relation to other existing structures and lot lines, and a written plan for keeping the premises clean and free of waste material, objectionable odors and predators.
The license fee would be set at $150 and be good for two years, after which there would be a $30 renewal fee.
Lenz explained the higher initial fee is due to the fact that there is more staff time required, including inspections prior to approval.
Mayor Jason Gadd said he initially opposed a chicken ordinance but that the educational component is key for people interested in raising chickens.
