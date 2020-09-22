The Hopkins City Council unanimously approved the preliminary 2021 budget and tax levy, which includes a 2.8% levy increase from 2020, though the council has expressed desire to reduce the levy increase before the final adoption in December.
“I am cautious that this is a very difficult year for quite a few people and if there was ever a year to come up with providing relief, getting closer to zero, I think, would be well-received,” said Councilmember Alan Beck.
Councilmembers Brian Hunke and Rick Brausen agreed they would like to see lower numbers before final approval.
Last year, residents urged the City Council to reexamine its budget in light of another double-digit levy increase.
In response, the council offered public engagement sessions as part of this year’s budget process and will continue to do so until final adoption.
Nick Bishop, the city finance director, provided budget and levy details during the Sept. 15 meeting and provided a schedule of meetings for continued review of the preliminary budget.
Currently, the preliminary general fund budget is set at $15.75 million, a $389,122 or 2.53% increase from 2020.
The preliminary tax levy is at $18 million, which is a $493,700 or 2.82% increase from 2020.
This is lower than the draft proposal presented in July, which had a levy increase of 5.8%, and was revised based on the direction of the City Council.
Based on preliminary tax capacity information, city taxes on a median-value home of $291,000 are estimated to be $1,867, which is a $40 or 2.19% increase from 2020.
The truth in taxation public hearing will at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. Bishop noted this does not conflict with the county or school district’s budget/levy hearings, which was a concern brought up by residents last year.
“We do think that the budget is going to be affected by COVID-19 in some way,” Bishop told the council.
This will likely be a negative financial impact, but that is an unknown figure, he noted.
“I think the budget being presented will still meet the needs of our community,” Bishop said, however, “it does offer a little bit of a lower level of service than in prior budgets.”
Bishop credited the lower levy amount to each department making a conscious effort on their budgets and only including what was really needed. The debt levy payments issued in 2020 were also extended, reducing the impact.
Other reductions from the draft budget included:
• A $100,000 reduction to the general fund, which was created by not filling an open public works superintendent position. Other reductions included reducing crack-sealing on city streets by 25%, a 20% reduction in tree re-planting and delaying all pole painting.
• Removal of the COVID-19 contingency of $150,000, which was included to address the financial uncertainty surrounding the pandemic in 2021. Instead, the equipment replacement fund and capital improvement fund could be used as a one-time contingency.
• The Burnes Park debt service has previously been paid with a portion of the debt levy. Instead, $150,000 of franchise fees that were previously dedicated to current park improvements will be used to pay for the 2017 project.
Mayor Jason Gadd said the council will “dive into the details” more as to the short- and long-term effects of the budget, including a review of the capital improvement plan and equipment replacement plan during a work session set for Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Brausen also thanked Bishop for laying out a schedule that would provide additional opportunities to review the budget, which residents had asked for this past year.
The next budget review will take place Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The council can decide to make reductions to the proposed budget and levy before a final budget and tax levy are approved at the Tuesday, Dec. 15, meeting.
