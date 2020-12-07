The Hopkins City Council adopted the 2021 budget and levy after the truth in taxation hearing Nov. 30. The final levy turned out to be a reduction from the preliminary levy set in September.
The final levy was set at $17.78 million, a $258,700 or 1.48% increase from 2020. The preliminary levy, which the tax statements were based upon was a 2.8% levy increase.
This adopted budget and levy includes eliminating the capital levy and reducing the equipment levy and debt service levies, according to Nick Bishop, the city’s finance director.
The reduced levy still provides for the continuation of outstanding customer service by city workers, exceptional police and fire protection and helps maintain a vibrant, authentic downtown, Bishop explained.
City property taxes for a median-value home of $291,000 are estimated to be $1,877, a $22 or 1.2% increase from 2020.
City property taxes for a commercial property valued at $600,000 are estimated to be $5,007 or a $248 or 5.21% increase from 2020 based on average market value increases.
Bishop explained that of the residential properties that didn’t have an increase in value or change in classification, 43 % would see a decrease in taxes, 30% will see an increase of less than 5% and 27% will see an increase 5% or more.
Reductions were made from the draft budget presented in July, which included:
• A $100,000 reduction to the general fund, which was mainly in public works. This was done by not filling an open superintendent position and reducing crack-sealing, tree re-planting and delaying all pole painting.
• Removal of the COVID-19 contingency of $150,000, which was included to address the financial uncertainty surrounding the pandemic in 2021. Instead, the equipment replacement fund and capital improvement fund could be used as a one-time contingency.
• The Burnes Park debt service has previously been paid with a portion of the debt levy. Instead, $150,000 of franchise fees that were previously dedicated to current park improvements will be used to pay for the 2017 project.
Further reductions from the preliminary levy were eliminating $175,000 of the capital levy, $50,000 for equipment replacement and reducing the debt levy by $10,000.
During the public hearing, a duplex owner shared concerns with the council in regard to paying higher taxes in Hopkins compared to properties in other cities in the metro area.
Mayor Jason Gadd explained that with Hopkins being four square miles, the commercial tax base is significantly less than neighboring cities, which would offset residential taxes.
“At the city, we are still tasked with being able to provide essential services, whether it be maintaining the sewer and water systems, and public safety, police and fire,” Gadd said. “With those operations, there’s increases every year regardless of what we’re able to do.”
Assistant City Manager Ari Lenz also noted that Hopkins is nearly 100% developed compared with some other cities that are benefiting from permit revenue and new home values that can offset the city’s expenditures. She also noted costs associated with replacing aging infrastructure, which Hopkins is currently experiencing.
In conclusion, Gadd thanked city staff members for the extra work that went into this year’s budget “with ensuring the focus on providing a lot more opportunities for our residents to engage with us on the budget, to gain a better understanding of what actually goes into a city budget and how it differs from other types of budgets.”
