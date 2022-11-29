The ‘Amy’s Squad’ 3-mile walk was held Oct. 30

When Amy Brace announced on Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe’s Facebook in October that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, the Hopkins community was quick to rally in support of her.

1 Amy

The day of the “Amy’s Squad” 3-mile walk in Hopkins on Oct. 30.
2 Amy

The day of the “Amy’s Squad” 3-mile walk in Hopkins on Oct. 30.

Tags

Load comments