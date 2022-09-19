The budget would increase by no more than 6.27%, the levy would increase by no more than 3.45%.
Hopkins City Council unanimously approved its preliminary budget increase at 6.27% and tax levy increase at 3.45% at the latest meeting.
According to the proposal, the tax levy will increase by no more than about $626,124, for a total of $18,766,224. Meanwhile the total proposed 2023 budget amounts to $17,188,440.
The areas of the budget forecast with the largest percent increase are inspections at more than 17%, city clerk at more than 11%, administrative services at more than 11% and police at more than 8%.
Finance Director Nick Bishop highlighted a few areas of the budget, including a new building inspector position funded through increased inspection revenues. The inspector will handle a variety of projects going forward, including the Blake School ELC; Trilogy buildings A and B; Alatus buildings A, C and D; Beacon Vista 44 and Ovation Apartments.
Another new addition is a fire command position, funded through the general fund tax levy, with a start date of July 1 next year. The original proposal for the position was Jan. 1 but was delayed, according to Bishop.
Proposed property tax impacts for 2023 would be $2,188 for a median value home at $316,000, a $185 increase from 2022.
In 2022, the city had a general fund surplus that it is using to keep the 2023 levy low, Bishop said. The surplus will fund a fire department staffing study, the capital improvement fund/2024 projects, PIR fund/street lighting, equipment replacement fund and the pavilion/indoor turf system, all for a total of more than $1.1 million.
A final levy will be adopted later this year following the truth in taxation meeting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 at city hall.
According to Bishop, the council had a goal-setting event on Jan. 7 and the American Rescue Plan Act was discussed at the beginning of the year, authorizing a spending plan April 5. A pavement management program update occurred on April 12, a debt update on May 3, as well as both tax increment financing (TIF) and fund balance discussion updates on June 14.
A draft of the general fund budget and tax levy was available on July 12 to council and they received capital improvement and equipment replacement plans on Aug. 8. On Aug. 15, the city held a budget engagement session at city hall for residents and the video is available on the city website.
