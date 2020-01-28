The Hopkins City Council has reevaluated the city’s budget process and will now include two additional public engagement opportunities as well as a survey on budget priorities.
Hopkins Finance Director Nick Bishop presented the process timeline during the Jan. 21 council meeting
As part of the timeline, the city tax hearing will be Monday, Nov. 30, to avoid conflicts with the school district and county tax hearings, Bishop noted.
A resident asked if the meeting could be any sooner to consider public comments. Bishop replied that Nov. 25 would be the earliest the city could have a truth in taxation hearing by state law. This year, that date would be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
There are opportunities for public comments during the preliminary budget hearing in September, noted Ari Lenz, assistant city manager.
When asked about the establishment of a financial advisory committee, Bishop said he does not recommend that as there are other opportunities for the public to participate in the process, including two public engagement sessions set for May 19 and Aug. 18.
The public can also participate in a survey, which will be available in March, online and at city hall, to provide feedback on budget priorities.
The survey will focus on determining which city services are valued by the community, general satisfaction with city services and any other feedback the community wants to provide, Bishop explained.
“It is also a way to participate for community members that can’t or don’t want to commit their time to attend a public engagement meeting,” he said, after the council meeting.
The city will also communicate through information kiosks at city hall and polling locations as well as through social media, by email and through the Hopkins Highlights.
“We’re acknowledging that not everyone uses every medium of communication and want to reach a broader audience,” he said.
Bishop also noted key dates for property owners regarding valuations.
In March, Hennepin County mails a valuation notice to each property owner, at which time, property owners should review their valuations and classification. If there are questions, they can attend the Open Book Meeting set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at city hall for an informal review between property owner and assessor
The deadline to appeal valuations is Wednesday, May 20.
Financial management plan
The council also heard from Stacie Kvilvang, financial advisor with Ehlers, who presented the city’s financial management plan.
Kvilvang highlighted major city projects totaling $65.5 million since 2015, including $10 million for the Blake Road improvements, $6.5 million for Eighth Avenue/the Artery, $5.8 million for the Hopkins Pavillion improvements and $4.8 million for city hall.
Road and street projects made up $45.6 million or 70% of the total projects.
“And that’s not atypical,” she said, noting that the majority of debt for most cities is for road construction.
When it comes to paying for projects, each city does it differently, she said, but typically through a combination of debt and levy. Each city also has a different tax base between commercial and residential, making the residential tax impact different from city to city.
“The budget is the most important thing that you’ll do annually as a council member,” she said. “You’re up there to set the vision of your community ... and there are dollars and tax consequences to that vision.”
She also suggested the council members to focus on “the big picture and the policy issues ... don’t get stuck on a random number or percent and don’t look at it as a single year tax impact,” she said.
Kvilvang also recommended the council not compare the city of Hopkins to its neighbors.
“Every city pays for things differently,” she said, noting Hopkins does a combination of debt and tax levy.
When asked whether cities need to take on debt for projects, she replied: “No, you don’t have to, but you would have to levy a lot of taxes in order to pay for that project in one year. Or you’d have to increase taxes significantly over time just to get enough money to pay for that one project.”
