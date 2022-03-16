The Metropolitan Council project director talks
The Hopkins City Council received a series of sometimes painful updates on light rail construction from the Metropolitan Council during its meeting last week.
Jim Alexander, the project director from the Met Council, touched on several of the key issues that pushed out the light rail construction schedule, including adding a corridor protection wall, a secant pile retaining wall and adding an Eden Prairie Town Center station.
He said that the new schedule will add more than 34 months to civil construction. The timeline originally accounted for the work being finished by the end of this year.
“You’ll see some areas, primarily downtown Hopkins station, which will be completed earlier. We’re looking to finish some of that work this year,” he said.
The Met Council is currently looking at a revised project schedule and cost process, which will impact other Green Line Extension contracts, staffing, supplies and overhead. The regular service date is currently scheduled for 2027.
“That is very painful I know for you folks. It’s painful for us as well and we’re trying to mitigate that as much as possible,” Alexander said.
Councilmember Brian Hunke was shocked by the delay and Mayor Patrick Hanlon said the delay is a huge concern for the city.
“We are committed to this light rail line and we have been and our residents have put up with a lot of inconveniences in terms of the trails, the roadways and going out and getting to work. So those delays are a major concern and so I’m glad to hear that you’re looking at ways that you can speed up that process,” Hanlon said.
He also asked what steps are being taken to assure 2027 is going to be the real date and that the current budget targets will remain as is.
Alexander said that they are taking steps to try and keep both reined in as much as possible.
“We think we have it capped enough to be within that range we’re talking about,” he said, also cautioning the council about there being a lot of work left to do.
The current forecast shows the project requiring an additional $450 to $550 million in funds, he said. The current budget is $2.2 billion. While they are not asking for additional money from the cities, they are pursuing other avenues to find the funds.
According to Alexander, 11 stations are underway out of 16. The project office is working with city staff to optimize surface parking at the Shady Oak Station Park and Ride area.
Councilmember Alan Beck said he would like to see them find funding for a structure at the Shady Oak Station. Alexander said it would be difficult, but he would ask.
Hanlon said that open surfacing parking at the station was not a good use of the area and would like to look at more innovative ways to handle parking there.
“That should be a premiere site that is equivalent to other sites on this line and to look at ways to get density in parking so that we can use the line well and in innovative ways and maybe even in ways that drive ridership, because that’s part of your goals and what you all want to get,” he said.
Alexander agreed with the comments and said they would see if they could work with staff to develop a solution.
He also provided 2022 construction highlights in Hopkins, which includes work on the Shady Oak Station, Downtown Hopkins Station and Blake Road Station. Work on both the Minnetonka-Hopkins light rail bridge and Excelsior Boulevard light rail bridge will also be underway.
They’re planning to open the Minnesota River Bluff trail between 11th Avenue South and the Depot this spring, Alexander said.
Nkongo Cigolo, the community outreach coordinator, provided updates about communication for the project. The next virtual town hall for the project will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on March 22.
The METRO Green Line Extension covers 14.5 miles and 16 stations. To manage this, 44 new structures are set to be constructed including bridges and tunnels. According to Alexander, about 60% of those structures have been finished.
