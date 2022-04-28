The current plan is for a mixed-use retail and apartment development.
Residents who have anxiously waited for an update about what will happen to the former Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 theater site can look no further than the updates given during the April 19 Hopkins City Council meeting.
Enclave Companies asked the council for feedback on their development proposal, which includes the site plan, parking and possible financial assistance from the city.
The former Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 originally closed in 2020 because of the pandemic. Since then, there have been many discussions about what to do with the site, including turning it into a mixed-use retail and apartment development.
According to a city memo, site and current market conditions pose challenges to making a development feasible.
Site plan
Enclave Companies showed a revised rendering at the meeting earlier this month. Brian Bochman, principal of the mode development division for Enclave Companies, said the company had been trying to find a project in Hopkins for a while and that they were excited to be a part of the downtown.
“My partners and I have a very strong affinity for downtown projects. We’ve always kind of considered the downtowns to be a bit of the heartbeat of the community. ... You’ll see a lot of communities who often sprawl out and they’ll let that area kind of wither and die, and it’s just such a sad thing. The way we look at it is we have a vibrant downtown where there’s people that want to come, they want to eat, they want to shop and they want to do all of those things,” he said, adding Hopkins had a unique downtown because the site is across the street from a grocery store and it’s a walkable place to live.
The Hopkins City Council reviewed a similar plan last December.
Bochman pointed out the Hopkins City Council’s issue with the previous proposal was with the potential height of the development, so Enclave immediately considered that in their proposal and removed a floor. However, that floor included parking, creating another issue.
Councilmember Brian Hunke liked the development’s redesign and called out several positive elements, including removing one level and how that made it more open, as well as the path to surrounding buildings. Councilmember Heidi Garrido agreed with him and said the redesign was significantly different from the first. Councilmember Gerard Balan and Mayor Patrick Hanlon also liked the development’s redesign.
Councilmember Alan Beck liked the redesign’s building better but felt it was going to turn into a complicated parking issue. He liked the path to surrounding buildings, but said one of Citigables’ objections was not wanting a path.
Parking
City Director of Planning & Development Kersten Elverum said the removal of the level, while positive, it created a parking shortage. The building proposal has structured parking and surface stalls, but they needed 45 additional stalls.
Elverum also pointed out that if they put the additional level back into the plan, it would create a cost down the road. She said Enclave Companies was willing to pay for 45 stalls in the municipal ramp adjacent to the site at a monthly rate of $50 per space and that this was comparable to a lease the city had with Gallery Flats.
She said Enclave Companies would also need an up to 20-year long-term commitment to the spaces in the ramp.
Bochman said using the municipal parking garage was the most economical solution.
Balan pointed out that the parking garage was underutilized now but one day the light rail would be finished. He was concerned with the length of the agreement and said 10 years may be more reasonable.
Beck asked why they needed a lease agreement with Enclave Companies when the city could reserve 50 spots for potential residents on an as-needed basis. Bochman said it came down to ensuring they had the spaces available and they would be fine with the solution.
Hanlon was interested in pursuing a higher premium for the parking stalls.
“I don’t think this is anything that any of us are joyfully going into in terms of what’s there. If you go through that site, that theater site, right now the seats have all been ripped out, all the equipment... vending machines, everything is gone. It’s just a building on the inside. It’s really kind of sad to see,” he said, adding that the city has tried very hard to keep the theater in different ways.
Hunke said the parking garage has been underutilized and the building had already lost a level for parking. He was in support of them using the ramp, but an agreement needed to be worked out.
Beck was concerned about wasted spaces and up charges for those spaces. Garrido agreed the ramp has been underutilized but also agreed on the wasted spaces concern. Bochman suggested re-evaluating every five years.
Assistant City Manager Ari Lenz clarified that the parking spots would be reserved for the building, but anyone could park in empty spots. This would be the same as the city’s agreement with Gallery Flats.
Financial assistance
Elverum said Enclave Companies had not completed a formal application for public financial assistance, but they have shared their costs with financial advisor Stacie Kvilvang from Ehlers & Associates. She said they wanted to limit city financial assistance, but they may need to due to higher construction costs.
Balan said $750,000 for demolition was reasonable and anything above that was not. He didn’t want the city to be providing millions in financial assistance. Beck listed some reasons the residents wouldn’t be excited about this project and made some suggestions, one of which included the city providing some tax increment financing (TIF) and getting some age 55-and-up subsidized units and affordable units in the building. Bochman said they would need more TIF for that.
Beck said he was undecided, but approved of demolition. Hunke was also in support of the demolition, but struggled with TIF and didn’t support it. Beck also suggested some units set aside for age 55-and-up units where the rent was frozen for a period of time. Bochman said they were open to it but would need to check.
Hanlon approved of $750,000 for demolition, needed more information to decide on a TIF and liked the idea of the building coming to Mainstreet.
