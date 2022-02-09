Once a vendor is found, the program would run for one season from April through November
Hopkins City Council discussed a pilot program for scooter and bicycle sharing during its Jan. 31 meeting.
In the past, the council has supported allowing a micro-mobility sharing company to place electric scooters and bicycles in Hopkins, according to PeggySue Imihy Bean, the management analyst for the city.
In order to allow this, the Hopkins City Council would need to amend city ordinances to allow those types of vehicles in the city. The council unanimously moved to adopt the first reading of the new ordinance amending the city code. They will now solicit a request for proposals for one micro-mobility operator that would run for one season from April through November in the city.
After the program finishes, the city would determine whether it was successful and if the contract would be extended. If the program was unsuccessful, the program would end or the city could issue another RFP in 2023.
Councilmember Alan Beck said he was a champion for this idea for the past couple of years and would like to try a pilot with one vendor. Councilmember Heidi Garrido and Councilmember Brian Hunke also supported the idea.
“These sorts of mobility options, I think are going to be crucial for our city as (light rail transit) comes in and making this town even more accessible and this is one set of options that we can have,” Mayor Patrick Hanlon said.
He also asked about cost recovery on the rides and Imihy Bean used Rochester as an example for this. Because Hopkins is only four square miles compared to a much larger city like Rochester, she said the city would be looking at possibly charging $1,000 to $2,000 to the vendor in a given year.
Because the program wouldn’t make a significant amount of money, Imihy Bean said that’s why it was important to pilot it first.
Beck said he was concerned about the scooters being left in undesirable areas around the city.
“I truly believe that my commercial location is going to become a spot of multiple scooters piled up just because of the businesses that I have next to it,” he said. “But to the naysayers out there I still think this is worth a try to see what happens.”
Beck owns a scooter and said it was a great way to drive around town. He strongly supported the program.
Imihy Bean said that Main Street would be treated differently than other streets and that scooters would only be able to be left in specific areas. Speaking to other cities, she said the first four weeks of the program may be difficult and may gather community member complaints, but that those complaints would then decline during the rest of the season.
Closer to the end of March, the council will be hearing from different vendors and will select one for the program.
