To help inform voters on the candidates and what their positions are on key issues within the city, the League of Women Voters - Minnetonka/Eden Prairie/Hopkins chapter hosted a mayoral and council forum Sept. 20.
All candidates for the two council seats on the ballot were in attendance. They are Gerard Balan, Heidi Garrido, Ben Goodlund and Kristi Halverson (incumbent).
The election for the Hopkins City Council will take place Nov. 2 with early voting underway.
The forum was moderated by chapter member Deb Brinkman, with questions submitted online in advance. Below are three of the questions and the candidates’ responses. The full forum can be viewed on the League’s website: https://www.lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-minnetonkaeden-prairiehopkins.
What leadership roles have you held within the Hopkins community within the last five years?
Garrido, who was the first to answer the question, said she hasn’t served in a leadership role, “but what I lack in a Hopkins leadership position I have in other aspects of my life,” she said, noting she is a team member of the Minneapolis Public Works Racial Equity team.
Balan is currently in his fourth year on the Hopkins Planning Commission, having been chairman two of those years, which he said “greatly helped” him prepare for a role as city councilor.
“Planning and zoning is important because that also helps to shape and build Hopkins for the future. And I very much looked at making sure that developments maintain the character of the community,” he said, by seeking input from residents, developers and other leaders in the community.
Halverson, who was first elected to the city council in 2005, shared that she has been a co-chair for the Loaves and Fishes program that serves meals at St. Gabriel’s and St. Joseph’s campuses, and has served on committees with the Hopkins Elks.
Goodlund said his leadership within this community started with the Hopkins Raspberry Festival, where he is a board member and played a “pivotal role in the merchandise development” by going to local businesses, and advocating for the festival and creating new merchandise.
He has also served as a legal aide at the State House of Representatives and was a student ambassador, representing Hopkins and the state abroad.
Hopkins has much lower home ownership rates compared to surrounding communities. What do we need to do to make ownership more accessible?
Balan shared “that there’s a great disparity in terms of different groups of people that own homes,” with only 4% of Black Hopkins residents owning homes.
Two factors he stated were the cost of owning a home and high property taxes, which make it difficult to afford a mortgage and can also lead to increased rents as landlords pass those costs on to renters.
“Much more can be done to promote homeownership and to promote affordability in particular,” he said.
Garrido talked about the hardships of going from a renter to a homeowner.
“As a seven-week homeowner now, it was definitely a journey to get us from renting in Hopkins to owning in Hopkins,” she said.
“I think part of it could come from encouraging more businesses and commercial and retail to be here to really lower that tax burden on homeowners and make homes more accessible,” she said. “I know for me, renting for six years was just what we had to do until we could ourselves own a home. And I look forward to exploring ways to make them more accessible for others.”
Halverson pointed out that Hopkins has fewer single-family housing than its neighboring suburbs because it has fewer square miles to support them.
“We are doing what we can to build some owner-occupied properties,” Halverson said, referencing the Blake Road development that will have homeowner-occupied townhouses as well as a senior cooperative that will work similar to condos.
Goodlund said it comes down to over-taxing residents and pointed to the disparities in homeownership by ethnicity and class.
“We also need to look at how can we expand our new tax base,” he said. “We’ve got the Southwest Light Rail, but we need to attract and lure more businesses here ... Rates are going to come down and this place will become a lot more affordable for a lot of people.”
The city has blamed the large tax increases on earlier councils, not setting previous levies high enough and allowing funding shortfalls like those of the Art Center to persist. What experience do you have that would lead us to believe better problems like these are behind us?
“First of all, I don’t believe in just blaming prior councils. I think we need to deal with the problems of today,” Balan said.
Sometimes, decisions come down to timing, he said, and questioned whether the city hall remodeling project could’ve been held off to allow for more of a tax break for citizens.
“So it has to do with decision-making. It has to do with being able to work as a team, with fellow city councilors, and obviously listening to the expertise of staff, and also taking input from the community,” he said.
Garrido said “it’s time to be proactive and make things better.”
“It’s really easy to blame someone else in the past, the past is the past. And you can only really build on that and improve yourself,” she said.
Halverson recalled the decision to build the Hopkins Center for the Arts and that it wasn’t what everybody supported. “However, it’s been a boom to the downtown,” she said, noting how it helps generate business for the rest of the downtown as well.
“So blaming other people on something is not the route to go,” she said. “You have to look at what’s happening today and make things happen and go in the right direction.”
Goodlund said it’s about making good decisions and listening to everyone.
“And for me, that starts first and foremost with new and good leadership,” he said, adding that it’s important to look at new opportunities to bring about change.
“I think that we need to all take a step back, we need to prioritize our spending, we need to look for collaboration and compromise,” Goodlund said, adding that the current direction is unsustainable in regards to the city’s rising debt.
