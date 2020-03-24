The Hopkins City Council accepted the bid and awarded the contract March 16 for the Interlachen street and utility improvement project.
The project, which will be completed over two construction seasons from April through the fall of 2021, involves rehabilitation of Preston Lane, Boyce Street, Goodrich Street, Ashley Road, Holly Road, Oakwood Road, Maple Hill Road, Homedale Road, Hawthorne Road, Meadowbrook Road, and Blake Road from Spruce Road to Boyce Street, including pavement, curbing, signage, drainage, as well as water and sanitary sewer improvements.
The council accepted the lowest bid from Northwest Asphalt, in the amount of $13 million, $2 million below the engineer’s estimates. Total project costs are estimated at $17 million, including indirect costs and contingency.
No one from the public was present to speak on the matter and the council closed the public hearing, with Councilmember Alan Beck voting against the motion. Beck raised concerns with closing the public comment portion as the meeting was limited to 10 persons per recommendation from the Minnesota Department of Health due to COVID-19.
Beck also said he was concerned with awarding the contract and “spending this kind of money at this time due to the current situation.”
Eric Klingbeil, the assistant city engineer, explained that there would be “severe negative impacts” in delaying the awarding the bid.
First, construction schedules are already getting full, therefore, fewer contractors would be available to do this project, he said.
Second, this is a big project and even losing a month or two could result in late work and winter work, he said.
There would be financial implications with delaying the process and not accepting the bid, Klingbeil added.
The council voted 4-1 to award the contract, with Beck voting against the motion.
