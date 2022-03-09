The resolution was made to support Boryspil as Russian military continues to invade Ukraine
Hopkins City Council unanimously approved a resolution at a March 1 meeting to support its sister city Boryspil, Ukraine as Russian military continues to invade the country.
In 2011, Hopkins City Council extended an invitation to Boryspil to become Hopkins’ sister city for the purpose of creating greater mutual understanding between the people of the two cities and nations, according to the resolution. The invitation was accepted and several Boryspil city officials visited Hopkins to solidify the arrangement.
“The City of Hopkins supports humanitarian aid to Ukraine civilians who are fleeing their homes or taking refuge in bomb shelters and subway stations throughout the country and encourages its residents to provide support and help in some way,” one line of Resolution 2022-017 reads.
City Manager Mike Mornson shared the information about the relationship between the two cities with the council, as well as his own anecdote about being hired during the time.
“My first day, (former Mayor Gene Maxwell) came and picked me up and we had lunch and we went over a whole bunch of topics. And he said, ‘oh by the way, we have a sister city and we were there in the spring and they’re coming in September so I might need your help with a whole bunch of people coming from Ukraine,’” he said.
The relationship between Hopkins and Boryspil has continued on ways that are more than just symbolic. Students from Ukraine came to Hopkins two years later, staff provided tours of the city and there was also a visit into the metro area to meet with other city managers, Mornson shared.
James Warden, a Hopkins resident, sent an email urging the city to do something in support of Ukraine. Other Hopkins residents and Minnetonka residents also reached out to the council asking what they could do to help prior to the Russian invasion, Mornson said.
“With everything going on in the world right now, I think it’s important that we take some time for this,” Mayor Patrick Hanlon said.
Previous Hopkins Mayor Jason Gadd spoke at the meeting, talking about his experience meeting with Boryspil residents and getting to know them.
“It really helped inspire me to, ‘how can we make this partnership even stronger?’” he said.
Irina Fursman also spoke, thanking the council for keeping up the relationship between Ukraine and Hopkins. Her family has played a key role in maintaining the partnership between Boryspil and Hopkins.
“The moral support here is tremendous as we’ve been sitting here watching, taking pictures. There’s a lot of likes and hearts sending your way. Thank you, it’s important. Awareness is important,” she said.
Irina Fursman also shared a personal story from a Ukrainian student who was 15-years-old when he visited Hopkins ten years ago.
“When I ask him how he’s doing, he said ‘I cried that I am home. They’re reinforcing my house and supporting my family. Too afraid to go and fight myself. Cried because I listened to the audio from Snake Island on the southern part of Ukraine. Thirteen Ukranian border guards have been defending the island for over ten hours. ... They were all killed and I am so proud of the bravery of our guys and so (upset) at myself,’” she said, adding that not everyone is fighting, but that there is a lot of sadness and survival.
Richard Fursman shared a story about a former Boryspil official, who dropped his wife and son off at the border and was going back to the city to collect his weapons and join the fight.
“I asked him, ‘how ya feeling? How you doing?’ and he thought a moment and he said, ‘I’m just mad. You can’t understand why this is going on’ and to cheer me up, because he saw I was a little distressed. ... He said, ‘you know what? We’re going to win. There’s no doubt about it. We are going to prevail and you can tell your group back in Hopkins that come out, because we’re going to have the biggest celebration you’ve ever had and no one’s getting away with not drinking,’” he said, which drew several laughs from the audience and council.
Hanlon spoke with Maxwell over the weekend and asked him if there was anything he’d like to say to the Hopkins community.
“He just said, ‘good people should support good people’ and he said, ‘the people of Hopkins are good people and the people of Boryspil are good people and we should do whatever we can to help out our sister city, that’s what sister cities are for,’” Hanlon said.
He also read a statement from the Boryspil Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko, which mentioned how they felt united and supported.
Councilmember Alan Beck said the story about the former Boryspil official resonated with him and said, “All of Ukraine is fighting and that doesn’t mean that you have to pick up arms and fight. You can fight and protect those who can’t, you can fight and protect and get food for those who can’t, you can be a messenger. There are many many different ways that one can fight without picking up arms,” he said.
He requested they tell that former Boryspil official that they knew Ukraine is fighting in the best ways they all can.
Councilmember Gerard Balan was not present at the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.