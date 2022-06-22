The council also adopted proclamations for Juneteenth and Pride month
The Hopkins City Council unanimously swore in some new and old faces to fill the vacancies on its city boards and commissions.
The vacancies on both the Park Board and Planning and Zoning Commission were filled after interviews were held May 17. All terms will end on June 30, 2024.
Whitney Terrill was reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a two-year term. Ben Goodlund, James Green and Abyan Nur were newly appointed to the commission for two-year terms.
Dre Jefferson and Anna Pohmer were reappointed to the Park Board for two-year terms. Kristin Hanneman was appointed to the Park Board for a two-year term.
“I just wanted to thank all of the board and commission members who have been on there, the past members who are going to be stepping down,” Councilmember Brian Hunke said. “Just wanted to say that as a City Council, we want to extend our gratitude to all the time, the hard work and the dedication that you guys put to our city to make it a better community.”
The Park Board and Planning and Zoning Commission both serve in an advisory capacity to the Hopkins City Council and city staff.
During the meeting, the council also adopted proclamations recognizing June 19, 2022 as Juneteenth and recognizing June as Pride month.
“In alignment with the vision of Hopkins which is, ‘Creating a spirit of community where all people feel safe and respected, and diversity is celebrated’ we recognize and celebrate this day to honor our African American residents and to encourage all residents to learn more about this important historical event,” Hopkins Management Analyst PeggySue Imihy Bean read from a city memo.
According to another city memo, Pride month marks an important celebration of the LGBTQIA community members who call Hopkins home and of its LGBTQIA staff in the city who ensure its mission.
Hunke acted as Mayor Pro Temp because Mayor Patrick Hanlon was absent from the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.