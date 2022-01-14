The Hopkins City Council approved a citywide mask mandate during a special meeting held on Jan. 11.
The emergency ordinance requires face coverings in indoor common spaces such as restaurants; bars; spaces of public accommodation; gyms; fitness centers; sports facilities; indoor entertainment venues including theaters; indoor common spaces in multi-family residential and multi-tenant office buildings; and city buildings.
The Hopkins City councilmember approved the ordinance 4-1. Councilmember Alan Beck was the sole no vote.
The emergency ordinance goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Jan 14. and will last until Feb. 13.
To inform businesses of the change, the city intended to send out emails and use social media.
The Hopkins City Council also decided to meet virtually until the emergency ordinance was over.
Ari Lenz, the assistant city planner, presented three options to the council for how to handle the situation.
The other two options included implementing a city ordinance requiring face covering citywide, which would have only required a simple majority of the council’s votes to pass, but it wouldn’t have been effective until Jan. 27. The Hopkins City Council also discussed implementing a city policy requiring face covering only in city facilities.
“We called this special session because there is a, as you’ve probably seen in the news, there is a lot of hospitalizations going on related to the surge in omicron variant and so we called this special meeting.” Mayor Patrick Hanlon said.
He added that many other west metro cities were also hosting special sessions to figure out what to do about the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant.
Recommendations from Michael Oakes
Michael Oakes, the vice president of research and a professor of epidemiology at the University of Minnesota, spoke at the meeting to inform the Hopkins City Council on data and information about masks, as well as to answer questions.
“We’re in a new surge, of course. A new surge, with a new variant called omicron. We’ve obviously all been dealing with the COVID issue for approximately two years. I knew about this a little more than two years given my roles and have been very anxious and worried ever since,” he said.
He pointed out the difference in COVID-19 risk for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, which was about 20 times more likely for unvaccinated people. He said that the vaccines were originally designed to keep people out of the hospital or worse.
“It is my opinion, my professional opinion, that somewhere along the way we got a little bit lost culturally and started worrying about people who test positive,” Oakes said.
He spoke about the omicron variant spreading much further and faster than previous variants, but also appearing to be less harmful.
“This is an interesting sort of mathematical problem that we face as a society, because while any given person might have a (lesser) risk of going to the hospital, because omicron’s a little less dangerous, there are more people exposed. Which puts on average, if you want, more people in the hospital, the clinical health system,” Oakes said.
Masks can reduce the spread in public spaces and reduce impact on the healthcare system, he said.
“The real challenge here is to reduce the impact on our clinical care systems. The hospitals, the doctor’s offices and such, where too many people in that working environment are exhausted, tapped, resources are being drained and so forth,” Oakes said.
According to Oakes, one of the key decisions the Hopkins City Council has to make is how to eliminate or mitigate the burden on the healthcare system.
While COVID-19 cases are on the rise due to the omicron variant, he said that science has shown in the past that a rapid rise in cases is followed by a rapid reduction in cases. A decline can be expected between four to eight weeks from now.
Public comments
President of the Past Exalted Rulers and a current member of the Hopkins Elks Lodge #2221 told the council that the lodge was against a mask mandate due to enforcement concerns and the stress it will put on staff.
She said she’s known many people who have had the virus already and are moving on, adding that the virus has already run through Hopkins in the past three weeks.
“I have less concerns about it spreading even further than it already has than I do about people wearing this protective gear on their face,” she said while gesturing to the mask on her face. She added that improperly wearing masks or wearing the wrong types of masks may increase risk according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The stress a mask mandate will place on the community is too much and masking has already decreased volunteer rates for the Elks Lodge, she said. She said Hopkins American Legion Post 320 also disagreed with a mandate.
Jeff Gullickson, a local chiropractor at Hopkins Chiropractic, said he attended the meeting on behalf of his patients and their concerns about the mandate.
He said his patients who are hearing impaired, have anxiety disorders or claustrophobia have become more fearful because of masks. He also had concerns about how long the mask mandate would last.
James Warden, a resident, encouraged the council to support the mandate. He said there were additional concerns outside of health, including parents who were experiencing quarantines that force them “to scramble” to find paid time off or take time off without pay.
“While masks may not be perfect and while omicron symptoms may be small, this still makes our lives easier as parents quite a bit,” he said.
The media has discussed a lot about freedoms, he said, and mentioned ordinances from the Hopkins City Council that already limit freedoms.
“I think those are a lot more burdensome than something as simple as wearing a mask,” Warden said.
Amy Saldanha, the owner of Kiddywampus in Hopkins, said that a mask mandate would help her small business by keeping her customers and staff safe.
“As I’ve been sitting here, 45 minutes, I have two employees out with sick kids,” she said.
She voiced concerns for her customers who couldn’t get vaccinated, such as children younger than 5, and how it was important to protect them and their family members.
“The one reason I don’t have a mask mandate at Kiddywampus is because of the horrific verbal abuse that my staff takes when we have a mask mandate that is self-imposed.” Saldanha said.
William Anderson, a resident, read a statement on behalf of his neighbor. The statement mentioned mandates for other things, such as alcohol or marijuana legalization, that would be more impactful on the health of the community than a mask mandate.
He also pointed out that opinions had been used frequently in the discussion, when the Hopkins City Council’s decision should be using data and facts.
City Council discussion
The Hopkins City Council received many emails about this issue. Several councilmembers said many of the emails were in favor of the mandate.
Hanlon said he also spoke to about 20 businesses before the meeting, and received a variety of responses, though a majority were in favor of a mandate.
Councilmember Heidi Garrido spoke about how the rise in cases have been affecting her personally and was grateful that Oakes presented information at the meeting.
She said she felt for the argument about enforcement, but that wasn’t enough for her to not support the mandate.
“One of the lines that I saw in many of the emails we got was ‘please do the right thing’ and that is what I intend to do.” Garrido said.
Councilmember Brian Hunke was interested in the third option at a minimum, but after the council meeting and discussion, he was more interested in the first option.
Balan said he was conflicted about whether or not to support a mask mandate and said he wanted to make a decision based on the opinions of the community, which were varied.
“I think we have to be really careful any time we’re considering doing something that does restrict people’s rights to a certain extent, whether to wear a mask or not,” he said.
Balan said one argument that didn’t resonate him was saying that a mask mandate would make people go to businesses outside of Hopkins. However, he was concerned about Hopkins Police Department wasting resources on mask enforcement instead of real criminals.
Beck said the ordinance, which would be hard to enforce, isn’t going to make a difference to those who choose to wear a mask and those who don’t. He said it was unfortunate that the Hopkins City Council had to make the choice because the Gov. Tim Walz wasn’t issuing a state mask mandate and that the Hennepin County Commissioners weren’t doing anything county-wide.
He found issues with each of the proposed options and was against the mask mandate.
