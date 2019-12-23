The Hopkins City Council adopted the final levy and budget for 2020 at its Dec. 17 meeting. The levy includes a 9.7% increase over last year.
The council tabled the Dec. 3 discussion to allow for more comments after a lengthy meeting. It was also noted that tax levy hearings had been scheduled for the school district and county on the same night.
Councilmember Rick Brausen voted against the motion, saying he would’ve liked to see that amount lowered, while outgoing Councilmember Aaron Kuznia said the city already cut more than $500,000 from the budget, “kicking the can” for things the city needs further down the road. The preliminary levy set in September showed a 12.86% levy increase over 2019.
Residents at the Dec. 3 meeting expressed dismay over the levy increase, with many demanding the council and staff take action to reduce the levy and overall spending. Some residents also requested forming an advisory board to have input on the budget process.
In response to the resident concerns surrounding the city’s current $70 million in debt, Mayor Jason Gadd explained the process.
“The overall cost of doing the projects when we do them is significantly lower than if we waited to build up the money to do a project at that time,” Gadd said, noting this particularly applies to infrastructure projects.
He said he also realizes the levy impact on those residents with fixed incomes, which is why the city looks at additional ways to assist them, such as the water efficiency grant which allows residents to get rebates they wouldn’t otherwise be able to get. Community development block grants were another example, Gadd said, to allow qualified residents to have access to needed home repairs.
Brausen told the council that the city needs to do a better job of communicating and educating residents regarding the budget project and suggested using social media and the city’s website to do so.
He also noted there is a perception that residents’ perspectives aren’t valued by the council.
“We need to change that perception,” he said.
Gadd agreed, adding that there were “unique ideas” brought forth by residents that the council will take under advisement.
He also noted that the year-long budget process will begin with an in-depth discussion of the city’s financial management plan at the Tuesday, Jan. 21, meeting and that all related meetings are open to the public.
By the numbers
Nick Bishop, the city’s finance director, presented the levy and budget information, which currently shows the general fund at $15.36 million and a total tax levy of $17.5 million, a 9.71% increase from 2019.
The reduction of $503,254 included the elimination of a new police officer position, an IT internship, some proposed software and technology upgrades and new street banners. Reducing the debt payments for the Hopkins Center for the Arts, thereby lengthening the payment timeline from 2024 to 2039, was also reflected in the changes.
The tax impact on a median-value home of $276,000 is estimated to be $1,823 or an $88 increase from 2019.
The two largest areas supported by the levy are public safety (35.4%) and capital projects and debt (25%).
Bishop stated the total market value in Hopkins increased by 10.5% over last year, and 54% of the residential property taxes (without valuation changes) would likely see an increase of less than 10%. It is estimated that 24% of property owners (without valuation changes) would see a more than 20% increase.
“There are various factors that make the increase in our levy not necessarily equal to the increase in what you’re seeing in your property tax statements,” Bishop said, noting some will see more or less than the 9.7%.
The city is completing a street reconstruction plan paid for through bonds, special assessments and user charges for water, sewer and storm sewer. All streets are to be reconstructed in the next 10 to 12 years.
Other projects covered in the levy are related to the light rail. They are the Artery on Eighth Street, a $5.7 million project for the bike, pedestrian and vehicle connection between the future light rail station and downtown; and improvements to the Blake Road corridor, a $16 million project. This will add several amenities including multi-use trails, landscaped boulevards and upgraded street lighting.
Staff members noted that these projects were funded with debt, however, the city also took advantage of outside funding sources to make the improvements and delaying the projects would likely result in higher costs and a larger city-share of the overall cost ($2.6 million of grants for the Artery and $11 million for Blake Road).
A Pavilion levy of $290,000 (1.6% of the levy) is to pay for the 2018 upgrades and expansion, which included the replacement of the 27-year-old refrigeration system.
The Hopkins Center for the Arts levy being proposed is $325,255 or 1.9% of the total levy. Currently, the arts center has a deficit balance of $1.2 million that has accrued since its opening in 1997. This levy includes $60,000 to pay back the general fund with the remaining $265,225 to maintain current operations.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.