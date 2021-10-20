Caring for creation is the mission behind a group of intergenerational members of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Hopkins.
The Gethsemane Green Team started in 2019 as a grassroots effort through a variety of projects both at the church and throughout the community, according to Bev Gillen, one of the founding members and team leader.
The group meets monthly and has 11 active members, as well as many “friends of the Green Team” who support the team on a project basis.
“Having a Green Team has helped Gethsemane make a direct impact on the environment, allowed us to save money that can be used for other missions, and enabled new friendships among people who share a similar passion,” Gillen said.
Another thing that makes the group unique is that it’s truly intergenerational, from elementary-age members to grandparents, Gillen said.
“It’s just a fun thing that resonates with old and young,” she said. “While it can be tricky to plan intergenerational activities that appeal to a wide age range, we’ve been delighted to discover that people of all ages have a passion for the environment.”
The group has hosted educational talks after worship, such as one by Jim Gilbert, a naturalist and former Hopkins teacher; and Dr. Cathy Jordan from the Children & Nature Network, who presented on “How to talk to kids about climate change.” They even learned about vermiculture (composting with worms) from church member and professor Kati Kragtorp.
Some of the activities and initiatives they’ve spearheaded include installing a new recycling and organics system that will save the church $600 a year, transitioning to organic lawn care with the help of Giving Tree Gardens, and using washable plates, cups, silverware for events instead of disposable.
Currently, the group is working on a roof solar project that is poised to save the church approximately $200,000 in 30 years, Gillen explained.
Most recently, the group tested their green thumbs by transforming a weedy 13-by-13 parking lot island into a buzzing pollinator garden.
As part of the planning process and researching the best and most cost-effective way to grow native plants, Green Team members Scott and Sara Ackermann - along with their children, Hadley and Teddy - came across a generous donor who was willing to share plants from her native landscape.
While the Ackermann family was on a walk around their neighborhood, they met retired Hennepin County librarian JoAnn Schnitzus.
She happens to raise butterflies for educational purposes and thought the children would like to see a chrysalis she had.
At the same time, the Ackermanns began chatting about her pollinator-friendly landscape and began talking about their team’s pollinator garden project.
Schnitzus shared that she was in the process of separating some of her native plants and offered to donate them to help get started.
Prior to that, the group was considering growing plants from seed, but was disappointed to learn it could take up to three years before they would grow to their splendor. Transplanting already established plants would certainly speed up the process.
From milkweed and cone flowers to asters and golden rod, there were 12 full-standing plants in all.
“I just think it was such a nice, happy accident,” Sara said of their happenstance meeting with Schnitzus and her willingness to donate to their group’s project.
The group welcomes anyone with an interest in caring for creation to join them at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
For more information, contact Gillen at 952-564-7076 or call the church office at 952-935-1753.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.